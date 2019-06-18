CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Rodolfo Castro went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, helping the Northern Division team to a 6-2 victory in the 60th South Atlantic League All-Star Game tonight.
Castro, a 20-year-old switch-hitter, was the starter at second base for the host North at West Virginia's Appalachian Power Park.
He scored the North's first run in the bottom of the sixth, drawing a lead-off walk taking second on a one-out single by Hickory's Curtis Terry, then scoring on a two-out single by Hickory's Pedro Gonzalez to cut the South's lead to 2-1.
Castro started the winning rally in the eighth, leading off again and drawing a four-pitch walk. He scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Doran Turchin of the Delmarva Shorebirds drove in three runs with a one-out, bases-loaded double later in the inning.
Greensboro's Lolo Sánchez, the starter in center field, capped the rally with a two-out RBI double to score Turchin. Sánchez finished 1-for-5.
Three other Hoppers played in the game.
Mason Martin started at first base and went 0-for-2, and catcher Grant Koch came on as a defensive replacement in the top of the seventh and went 0-for-2.
Right-hander Alex Manasa pitched a scoreless seventh inning. He retired the first two hitters he faced on flyballs to the outfield, then walked Rome's Greg Cullen on a 3-1 pitch before getting Augusta's Ismael Munguia to ground out.
The Hoppers' sixth All-Star pick, right-hander Brad Case, was promoted to Advanced Class A Bradenton of the Florida State League two weeks before the game.