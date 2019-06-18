Hoppers 2019 Rodolfo Castro bat on shoulder (copy)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Rodolfo Castro finished the first half of the South Atlantic League season batting .242 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was the starter at second base for the North in the Sally League All-Star Game, going 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Rodolfo Castro went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, helping the Northern Division team to a 6-2 victory in the 60th South Atlantic League All-Star Game tonight.

Castro, a 20-year-old switch-hitter, was the starter at second base for the host North at West Virginia's Appalachian Power Park.

He scored the North's first run in the bottom of the sixth, drawing a lead-off walk taking second on a one-out single by Hickory's Curtis Terry, then scoring on a two-out single by Hickory's Pedro Gonzalez to cut the South's lead to 2-1.

Castro started the winning rally in the eighth, leading off again and drawing a four-pitch walk. He scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Doran Turchin of the Delmarva Shorebirds drove in three runs with a one-out, bases-loaded double later in the inning.

Greensboro's Lolo Sánchez, the starter in center field, capped the rally with a two-out RBI double to score Turchin. Sánchez finished 1-for-5.

Three other Hoppers played in the game.

Mason Martin started at first base and went 0-for-2, and catcher Grant Koch came on as a defensive replacement in the top of the seventh and went 0-for-2.

Right-hander Alex Manasa pitched a scoreless seventh inning. He retired the first two hitters he faced on flyballs to the outfield, then walked Rome's Greg Cullen on a 3-1 pitch before getting Augusta's Ismael Munguia to ground out.

The Hoppers' sixth All-Star pick, right-hander Brad Case, was promoted to Advanced Class A Bradenton of the Florida State League two weeks before the game.

