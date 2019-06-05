GREENSBORO — Brad Case won’t pitch in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game after all.
Case, the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ right-hander who leads the Sally League with seven victories, was promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Bradenton Marauders of the Advanced Class-A Florida State League.
Case got the word Wednesday morning before the Hoppers’ afternoon game against the Charleston RiverDogs. The promotion comes 12 days before the 60th Sally League All-Star game at West Virginia’s Appalachian Power Park.
“It’s a good thing for him, and he deserved it. He earned it,” Hoppers manager Miguel Pérez said. “… Whenever we have a guy promoted, I don’t call him into my office. I always announce it at a team meeting. And then I end it with, ‘Who’s next?’ Afterward, you see the guys all gather round him and congratulate him. It’s a nice moment.”
Case, a 22-year-old right-hander picked in the 17th round out of Rollins College (Fla.) in last year’s draft, had been the league’s best starter, going 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 games. He walked just three and struck out 50 in 66 innings.
West Virginia Power manager David Berg, who managed the Hoppers to playoff appearances in 2012 and 2014, will choose a replacement for Case on the Northern Division’s All-Star roster.
The Hoppers will likely lobby for right-hander Osvaldo Bido, who allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six shutout innings against Charleston on Wednesday. Bido, 23, is 6-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts, with 15 walks and 57 strikeouts in 66⅓ innings.