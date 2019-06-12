GREENSBORO — Mason Martin and Rodolfo Castro of the Greensboro Grasshoppers will compete in the home run derby contest at the South Atlantic League All-Star Game next week at West Virginia's Appalachian Power Park.
Martin leads the Sally League with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in 61 games this season. He's the starter at first base for the Northern Division team at the All-Star Game.
Castro, the North's starting second baseman, is fourth in the league with 14 home runs in 57 games so far. A switch hitter with power from both sides, Castro has hit nine home runs left-handed and five right-handed.
Along with Martin and Castro, the Northern contestants are West Virginia's Jake Anchia (9 HRs) and Hickory's Curtis Terry (15 HRs). Alternates are Delmarva's Seamus Curran (10 HRs) and Kannapolis' Ian Dawkins (2 HRs).
Charleston's Brandon Lockridge (9 HRs) and Canaan Smith (5 HRs), Asheville's Willie MacIver (8 HRs) and Lexington's Chase Vallot (9 HRs) are the Southern contestants.
The contest will be held in three rounds. Hitters get 3 minutes (and a 30-second timeout) in each round to hit as many balls over the fence as possible. The top two from each division advance in the first round. The one hitter from each division with the most home runs combined after two rounds advances to the final, where the count is reset to zero.