Hoppers on July 4

The Hoppers are 6-6 in their July 4 home games since the downtown ballpark opened, and have drawn 116,044 (an average of 9,670). A look back at those games:

2005 – 8,925 – Lost 5-2 to Charleston RiverDogs. Summary: First-round draft pick Jeff Allison was a hard-luck loser in a rain-delayed game, allowing 1 run in 3.1 innings, striking out 3. No future big-leaguers in Greensboro's lineup.

2006 – 10,260 – Lost 5-0 to Greenville Drive. Summary: Future big-leaguer Sean West got roughed up, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits (2 HRs) in 6 innings pitched.

2007 – 9,309 – Won 6-5 over Greenville Drive. Summary: Five future big-leaguers played for the Hoppers that day, including lead-off hitter John Raynor, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, 2 RBIs and a stolen base.

2008 – 10,034 – Won 5-3 over Delmarva Shorebirds. Summary: On a cloudy, 80-degree day, an 18-year-old second-round draft pick named Mike Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run deep over the center field fence.

2009 – 10,031 – Lost 5-3 to Lake County Captains. Summary: Jeremy Synan, a Northeast Guilford and N.C. State alumnus, went 1-for-1 as a pinch-hitter, and Kevin Mattison, an East Forsyth and UNC-Asheville alumnus, was 1-for-4 with a double.

2010 – 9,573 – Lost 5-2 to Lakewood BlueClaws. Summary: Chad Cregar's home run was one of just three hits by the Hoppers.

2011 – 9,443 – Lost 13-1 to Kannapolis Intimidators. Summary: Greensboro's Sally League champs-to-be got clobbered on a cold (69 degrees) and rainy day, with current Marlins Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto going a combined 0-for-10.

2012 – On the road at Kannapolis.

2013 – 9,680 – Won 4-2 over Lakewood BlueClaws. Summary: Blake Barber hit a 2-out, 2-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win it. Anthony Gomez also hit a 2-run shot as Hoppers made the most of just 5 hits.

2014 – 9,855 – Won 5-2 over West Virginia Power. Summary: Three of Miami’s top-20 prospects as ranked by mlb.com had 2 hits apiece. No. 6 Austin Dean, No. 10 J.T. Riddle and No. 20 Avery Romero combined to go 6-for-13 with 3 RBIs.

2015 – 10,312 – Lost 11-2 to Hickory Crawdads. Summary: Tyler Kolek, rated as the top prospect in Miami’s farm system, got roughed up, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits and a walk in just 4 innings.

2016 – 9,559 – Won 5-2 over West Virginia Power. Summary: Aaron Blanton hit a 3-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it. Roy Morales, the top-rated catcher in Miami’s farm system, went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs.

2017 – On the road at the Hagerstown Suns.

2018 – 9,063 – Won 4-3 over Lakewood BlueClaws. Summary: Left-hander Daniel Castano walked none and struck out seven in a strong start, and Marlins’ prospect Thomas Jones broke a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.