The Greensboro Grasshoppers open a four-day homestand against the Lakewood BlueClaws at First National Bank Field.
The Hoppers have fared well at the box office on July 4. This year, all seats are sold. $8 standing-room only tickets will be available at The Hoppers Yard and team store beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fewer than 500 remained as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Since the downtown ballpark opened in 2005, the Hoppers have averaged crowds of 9,670 in 12 Independence Day home games. The ballpark’s official seating capacity is 7,499 with 5,300 chair-back seats in the main bowl.
Tickets: $7-$11
Information: gsohoppers.com or 268-2255
Lakewood BlueClaws
Parent club: Philadelphia Phillies
Thursday: 7 p.m. Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 7 p.m. Sunday: 4 p.m.
Three BlueClaws to watch …
• SS-2B Luís García: Just 18 years old, the switch-hitting middle infielder from the Dominican Republic is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 prospect in Philadelphia’s farm system. Signed at 17 to a $2.5 million bonus, he went out that same summer and won the Gulf Coast League batting title, batting .369 with 62 hits in 43 games. A fine infielder with a strong, accurate throwing arm, García has batted .265 in his last 10 games but has still struggled in the Sally League, with a .198 batting average and just 14 extra-base hits in 75 games.
• RHP Francisco Morales: Signed at 16 in Venezuela to a $900,000 bonus, the 19-year-old pitcher is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Phillies’ No. 8 prospect. But the 6-foot-4 right-hander is very raw, throwing a fastball that reaches 96 mph, a sharp slider and a developing changeup. He has struggled with location at times, and comes in 1-4 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games as a “piggyback” starter this season. The stuff is electric, and he has 83 strikeouts in 55 innings, holding opponents to a .218 batting average. He’s 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in three games vs. Greensboro. If the rotation holds, he should pitch Saturday.
• C Rafael Marchan: A shortstop-turned-catcher similar to Phillies starter (and Hoppers alumnus) J.T. Realmuto, the 20-year-old Marchan signed for a $200,000 bonus in 2015. Now the Venezuelan is rated by MLB Pipeline as Philadelphia’s No. 14 prospect. An excellent defender with a strong, accurate throwing arm, he was a New York-Penn League All-Star last year when he batted .301 in 51 games. But he ended up on the injured list for three weeks this season and comes in batting .274 with 13 doubles and 14 RBIs in just 47 games for Lakewood. Marchan has never hit a home run in 172 minor league games.
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Three Grasshoppers to watch …
• 1B Mason Martin: The 20-year-old lefty slugger has hit his way into the MLB Pipeline rankings, and scouts there rate him as Pittsburgh’s No. 28 prospect. A Sally League All-Star, Martin leads the league with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs through 78 games. He’s just the eighth Hoppers player to hit at least 20 HRs, the first since Viosergy Rosa hit 23 in 2013. And his RBI total is already tied for eighth-best on the Hoppers’ all-time list (with two months left in the season).
• RHP Steven Jennings: The 20-year-old right-hander from Brush Creek, Tenn., is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system. A second-round pick out of high school in 2017, Jennings is a true four-pitch starter, a pitch-to-contact guy who must hit spots within the strike zone to be successful. He’s 5-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 16 starts, but in his last five games he’s 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA. If the rotation holds, he’ll pitch Saturday night.
• LF-CF Fabricio Macías: The 21-year-old outfielder from Mexico has quietly been the team’s best hitter the last two months. Macías started the season in a dreadful 5-for-60 (.083) slump in his first 16 games. But since April 20, he has batted .335 with 13 doubles, 7 home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 games.