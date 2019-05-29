The Greensboro Grasshoppers open a seven-day homestand against the Lakewood BlueClaws and Charleston RiverDogs at First National Bank Field. It’s the last three games the Hoppers will play against the Yankees’ South Atlantic League affiliate this season.
Tickets: $7-11.
Information: gsohoppers.com or (336) 268-2255.
Lakewood BlueClaws
Parent club: Philadelphia Phillies
Thursday: 7 p.m. Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m.
Three BlueClaws to watch …
• SS-2B Luís García: Just 18 years old, the switch-hitting middle infielder from the Dominican Republic is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 prospect in Philadelphia’s farm system. Signed at 17 to a $2.5 million bonus, he went out that same summer and won the Gulf Coast League batting title, batting .369 with 62 hits in 43 games. A fine infielder with a strong, accurate throwing arm, García has raised his batting average 20 points in the last two weeks but has still struggled in the Sally League, batting .202 with just eight extra-base hits in 46 games.
• RHP Francisco Morales: Signed at 16 in Venezuela to a $900,000 bonus, the 19-year-old pitcher is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Phillies’ No. 8 prospect. But the 6-foot-4 right-hander who throws a fastball that reaches 96 mph, a sharp slider and a developing changeup is raw. He has struggled with location on all of those pitches, and he comes in 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 games as a “piggyback” starter. The stuff is electric, and he has 54 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings. But the league is hitting .271 against him with 36 hits and five home runs. If the rotation holds, he should pitch Sunday.
• C Rafael Marchan: A shortstop-turned-catcher similar to Phillies starter (and Hoppers alumnus) J.T. Realmuto, the 20-year-old Marchan signed for a $200,000 bonus in 2015. Now the Venezuelan is rated by MLB Pipeline as Philadelphia’s No. 14 prospect. An excellent defender with a strong, accurate throwing arm, he was a New York-Penn League All-Star last year when he batted .301 in 51 games. But he ended up on the injured list for three weeks this season and comes in batting .284 with six doubles and seven RBIs in 21 games for Lakewood. Marchan has never hit a home run in 146 minor-league games.
Charleston RiverDogs
Parent club: New York Yankees
Monday: 7 p.m. Tuesday: 7 p.m. Wednesday: Noon
Three RiverDogs to watch …
• RHP Luis Gil: Acquired in a trade that sent outfield prospect Jake Cave to the Minnesota Twins, the hard-throwing 20-year-old Gil is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 13 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system. The 6-foot-3 right-hander from the Dominican Republic missed all of 2016 after shoulder surgery but has progressed steadily since then. His four-seam fastball has touched 101 mph and routinely hits 94-98 mph. He uses a power curveball as a change of pace. He’s 2-3 with a 1.93 ERA in nine starts, with 58 strikeouts in 42 innings and a .177 opponents batting average. If the pitching rotation holds, he should start Tuesday.
• RHP Luis Medina: The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic signed at 16 for a $280,000 bonus and had already hit 102 mph on the radar gun by then. Rated by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees’ No. 14 prospect, the 6-foot-1 right-hander has tremendous raw stuff but struggles to throw strikes. His fastball routinely hits 95-99 mph, and his sharp-breaking curveball comes across in the low 80s. But he’s 0-3 with a 9.58 ERA in eight starts, averaging less than four innings per game. The league is hitting .328 against him, and he has walked 36 in 31 innings. If the rotation holds, he should pitch Wednesday.
• OF Josh Stowers: A second-round pick (54th overall) out of Louisville in last year’s draft, Stowers was acquired in a three-way trade from the Mariners in a deal that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to Cincinnati. Rated by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees’ No. 25 prospect, he has split time between center field and right field for Charleston, batting .287 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs in 40 games. A line-drive hitter since shortening his right-handed swing, Stowers is patient at the plate and runs well, ranking eighth in the Sally League with 13 steals.
