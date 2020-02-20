Updates at 6:51 a.m. Thursday:
The first day of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's wrestling championships at the Greensboro Coliseum has been postponed because of the forecast of snow in the state.
The NCHSAA announced Wednesday night that the event is now scheduled to start midday Friday with the intent of completing matches Saturday night.
What: State championships.
When: Thursday-Saturday.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum.
Admission: Thursday pass, $5; Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; championship session Saturday, $7; all-tournament pass, $25.
SCHEDULE
Thursday: 3 p.m., Class 2-A first round; 5 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 7 p.m., Class 4-A first round.
Friday: 9 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A first consolations, followed by quarterfinals; 2 p.m., Class 1-A quarterfinals, followed by Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A second consolations; 6 p.m., semifinals for all classes.
Saturday: 9 a.m., Class 1-A first consolations, Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A third consolations, followed by consolation semifinals for all classes, followed by third- and fifth-place consolations; 4 p.m., Parade of Champions and championship bouts.
AREA WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Class 4-A: East Forsyth, Michael Quiñones (152); Glenn, Isaiah Wilson (106), Ramiro Pascual (120), Darren Kendrick (138), Haylen Sherman (182), Austin Green (220); Grimsley, Toure Moore (145); Northwest Guilford, James Joplin (120), Riley Edwards (126), Lake Price (132), Marcus Harnarain (285); Page, Shayne Mallory (285); Ragsdale, Ahmad Smith (132), Nick Smith (138), Donald Cates (170).
Class 3-A: Dudley, Kristian Jones (145); Eastern Guilford, Laye Conneh (160), Perry Sharpe (182); Northern Guilford, Garrett Benfield (126), Heath Gonyer (138), Owen Elwonger (170), Jacob Barlow (220); Southeast Guilford, Joey Bruscino (106), Josh Wilson (132), Max Steele (182), Alex McCalop (220), Jonathan King (285); Southern Guilford, Stephen Cotton (126); Southwest Guilford, Ethan Lopez (113); Western Guilford, Aaron Berry (182), Jamier Ferere (285).
Class 2-A: Morehead, Tyler Horton (170); Reidsville, Elijah Boyd (120), Cody Williams (138), Titus Harrison (160), Ki Rankin (220).
Class 1-A: Bishop McGuinness, Daniel Cancro (182).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.