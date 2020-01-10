GREENSBORO — Longtime Northwest Guilford coach Ron Bare has been elected to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's North Carolina Chapter.
Bare, who wrestled at Elon University, was an assistant coach at Northwest from 1989-1994 before taking over the program.
During Bare's tenure the Vikings have won 17 conference championships and the 2019 NCHSAA Class 4-A duals title. He entered this season with a duals record of 461-108. His Northwest teams won the 2015 and 2019 Class 4-A Midwest Regional team championships, and his 2015 team finished second at the 4-A state championships.
Bare has coached eight individual state champions, 36 individual regional champions and 42 wrestlers who placed (top six) at states.
His induction will be held in May.
