GREENSBORO – Northern Guilford held off a hard charge from Enka to win the Class 3-A team wrestling championship tonight.
The Nighthawks won 42-31 to earn the program’s first team state title in their first appearance in a team championship match. Nighthawks heavyweight Noah Lampkin pinned his opponent Daniel Gath to earn six points and push the Northern lead out to 36-25 with two bouts to go, one of which would be a forfeit by Enka at 113 pounds.
Northern Guilford’s Heath Gonyer dominated his opponent at 138 pounds, knocking out Eli Foster by technical fall, 19-3. Gonyer was named the Class 3-A most outstanding wrestler.
James Poole (120) and Chase Crews (160) also earned fall wins for the Nighthawks. Northern got major decision wins from Zachary White (145) and Jacob Barlowe (220).
Northern Guilford (49-3) vs. Enka (29-7) 42-31
120 – James Poole (Northern Guilford) def. Lathan Lunsford (Enka) by fall (3:06)
126 – Corbin Dion (Enka) def. Garrett Benfield (Northern Guilford) by major decision (15-5)
132 – Max Benfield (Northern Guilford) def. Greyson Harris (Enka) by decision (6-5)
138 - Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford) def. Eli Foster (Enka) by technical fall (19-3)
145 – Zachary White (Northern Guilford) def. Kyle Valliere (Enka) by major decision (10-2)
152 – Tony Torres (Enka) def. Tyler Kreuger (Northern Guilford) by fall (3:16)
160 – Chase Crews (Northern Guilford) def. Luke Artz (Enka) by fall (4:28)
170 – Garrett Pugh (Enka) def. Owen Elwonger (Northern Guilford) by fall (5:58)
182 – Eli Vassey (Enka) def. Cameron Kluttz (Northern Guilford) by decision (1-0)
195 – Dylan Wright (Enka) def. Conner Lachesky (Northern Guilford) by fall (0:45)
220 – Jacob Barlowe (Northern Guilford) def. Colby Maxwell (Enka) by major decision (14-0)
285 – Noah Lampkin (Northern Guilford) def. Daniel Gath (Enka) by fall (5:56)
106 – Isaiah Morrison (Enka) win by forfeit
113 - Cohen Beane (Northern Guilford) win by forfeit
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford) 138
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.