NCHSAA

NCHSAA

Northern Guilford and Reidsville won regional championships Saturday in NCHSAA wrestling.

Northern, the Class 3-A duals champion, scored 176 points to claim the Class 3-A Midwest Regional title at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. Individual champions for the Nighthawks were Heath Gonyer (138 pounds) and Jacob Barlow (220), and Northern will send a total of six wrestlers to states Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Southeast Guilford was second with 151.5 points. Individual champions for the Falcons were Josh Wilson (132), Max Steele (182) and Jonathan King (285).

Southern Guilford's Stephen Cotton (126) also won a 3-A Midwest individual title.

In the Class 2-A Mideast Regional at Wheatmore, Elijah Boyd (120), Cody Williams (138) and Ki Rankin (220) won individual titles for Reidsville to help the Rams finish with 186 points. Morhead's Tyler Horton (170) also won a 2-A Mideast title.

 In the Class 4-A Midwest Regional at Ragsdale, Glenn finished second with 157 points, 22 behind Southern Pines Pinecrest. Northwest Guilford was fourth with 143.5.

Individual champions for Glenn were Michael Quinones (152), Haylen Sherman (185) and Austin Green (220). Other area individual champions were Ragsdale's Ahmad Smith (132), Nick Smith (138) and Donald Cates (170), Northwest Guilford's James Joplin (120) and Riley Edwards (126), Grimsley's Toure Moore (145) and Page's Shayne Mallory (285).

 In the Class 3-A Mideast Regional at Fayetteville Cape Fear, Eastern Guilford finished sixth behind individual champions Laye Conneh (160) and Perry Sharpe (182).

 In the Class 1-A East Regional at Uwharrie Charter in Asheboro, Bishop McGuinness' Daniel Cancro won the 182-pound title.

At the NCISAA championships, Wesleyan's Alejandro Rodriguez won the 170-pound title and finished the season at 32-0 with a 1-0 win over Quillen Martin of Rabun Gap (Ga.). The Trojans placed 11th in the team standings.

NCHSAA REGIONALS

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Ragsdale

TEAM

1. Southern Pines Pinecrest    179.0

2. Glenn                               157.0

3. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge    148.0

Also

4. Northwest Guilford             143.5

7. Ragsdale                           108.0

9. Page                                   62.5

10. East Forsyth                      42.0

12. Grimsley                           30.5

16. High Point Central              25.0

AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES

106 pounds: 2nd place, Isaiah Wilson (Gl); 3rd, William Gibson (NWG). 113: 3rd, Jacob Woodburn (Pa); 4th, Isaac Sheehan (Gl). 120: 1st, James Joplin (NWG); 2nd, Ramiro Pascual (Gl). 126: 1st, Riley Edwards (NWG). 132: 1st, Ahmad Smith (Ra); 2nd, Lake Price (NWG). 138: 1st, Nick Smith (Ra); 2nd, Darren Kendrick (Gl). 145: 1st, Toure Moore (Gr); 3rd, Ethan King (NWG). 152: 1st, Michael Quinones (Gl); 4th, Louden Peters (Gr). 170: 1st, Donald Cates (Ra). 185: 1st, Haylen Sherman (Gl). 195: 4th, Travon Anderson (Pa). 220: 1st, Austin Green (Gl). 285: 1st, Shayne Mallory (Pa); 2nd, Marcus Harnarain (NWG); 4th, Nichols Glasgow (Ra).

CLASS 3-A MIDWEST

At Kannapolis A.L. Brown

TEAM

1. Northern Guilford         176.0

2. Southeast Guilford       151.5

3. Monroe Piedmont         132.0

Also

11. Southern Guilford         56.5

13. Western Guilford          48.5

14. Southwest Guilford       48.0

16. Dudley                        42.5

25. Rockingham County        9.0

AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES

106 pounds: 2nd place, Joey Bruscino (SEG); 4th, Kory Paschal (NG). 113: 2nd, Ethan Lopez (SWG). 120: 3rd, Dylan Muir (SEG). 126: 1st, Stephen Cotton (SG); 2nd, Garrett Benfield (NG). 132: 1st, Josh Wilson (SEG); 3rd, Max Benfield (NG). 138: 1st, Heath Gonyer (NG). 145: 2nd, Kristian Jones (Du). 152: 3rd, Terrell Dixon (SWG). 160: 3rd, Chase Crews (NG). 170: 2nd, Owen Elwonger (NG). 182: 1st, Max Steele (SEG); 2nd, Aaron Berry (WG); 4th, Milan Summers (Du). 195: 3rd, Charles Swiggett (WG). 220: 1st, Jacob Barlow (NG); 2nd, Alex McCalop (SEG). 285: 1st, Jonathan King (SEG); 2nd, Jamier Ferere (WG).

CLASS 3-A MIDEAST

At Fayetteville Cape Fear

AREA TEAMS

6. Eastern Guilford             93.5

24. Northeast Guilford          3.0

AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES

160 pounds: 1st place, Laye Conneh (EG). 170: 4th, Isaiah Manning (EG). 182: 1st, Perry Sharpe (EG). 220: 3rd, Jacob Vickers (EG).

CLASS 2-A MIDEAST

At Wheatmore

TEAM

1. Reidsville                      186.0

2. Ledford                         159.0

3. Wheatmore                   157.0

Also

5. Morehead                       88.0

23. McMichael                     12.0

AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES

106 pounds: 3rd place, William Redd (Re). 113: 4th, Jasper Williamson (Re). 120: 1st, Elijah Boyd (Re). 138: 1st, Cody Williams (Re). 145: 3rd, Julius Miller (Re); 4th, D'Antae Richardson (Morehead). 152: 3rd, D'Andre Richardson (Mo). 160: 2nd, Titus Harrison (Re); 3rd, Xavier Searcy (Mo). 170: 1st, Tyler Horton (Mo). 195: 3rd, Keyan Floyd (Re). 220: 1st, Ki Rankin (Re). 285: 4th, Jordan Lindsay (Re).

CLASS 1-A EAST

At Uwharrie Charter

AREA TEAM

16. Bishop McGuinness         34.0

AREA INDIVIDUAL ADVANCING TO STATES

182 pounds: 2nd place, Daniel Cancro (BM).

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Charlotte Providence Day

Area team

11. Wesleyan        51.013

Area wrestler in top four

170 pounds: 1st place, Alejandro Rodriguez (Wes).

        

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments