Northern Guilford and Reidsville won regional championships Saturday in NCHSAA wrestling.
Northern, the Class 3-A duals champion, scored 176 points to claim the Class 3-A Midwest Regional title at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. Individual champions for the Nighthawks were Heath Gonyer (138 pounds) and Jacob Barlow (220), and Northern will send a total of six wrestlers to states Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Southeast Guilford was second with 151.5 points. Individual champions for the Falcons were Josh Wilson (132), Max Steele (182) and Jonathan King (285).
Southern Guilford's Stephen Cotton (126) also won a 3-A Midwest individual title.
In the Class 2-A Mideast Regional at Wheatmore, Elijah Boyd (120), Cody Williams (138) and Ki Rankin (220) won individual titles for Reidsville to help the Rams finish with 186 points. Morhead's Tyler Horton (170) also won a 2-A Mideast title.
• In the Class 4-A Midwest Regional at Ragsdale, Glenn finished second with 157 points, 22 behind Southern Pines Pinecrest. Northwest Guilford was fourth with 143.5.
Individual champions for Glenn were Michael Quinones (152), Haylen Sherman (185) and Austin Green (220). Other area individual champions were Ragsdale's Ahmad Smith (132), Nick Smith (138) and Donald Cates (170), Northwest Guilford's James Joplin (120) and Riley Edwards (126), Grimsley's Toure Moore (145) and Page's Shayne Mallory (285).
• In the Class 3-A Mideast Regional at Fayetteville Cape Fear, Eastern Guilford finished sixth behind individual champions Laye Conneh (160) and Perry Sharpe (182).
• In the Class 1-A East Regional at Uwharrie Charter in Asheboro, Bishop McGuinness' Daniel Cancro won the 182-pound title.
• At the NCISAA championships, Wesleyan's Alejandro Rodriguez won the 170-pound title and finished the season at 32-0 with a 1-0 win over Quillen Martin of Rabun Gap (Ga.). The Trojans placed 11th in the team standings.
NCHSAA REGIONALS
CLASS 4-A MIDWEST
At Ragsdale
TEAM
1. Southern Pines Pinecrest 179.0
2. Glenn 157.0
3. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 148.0
Also
4. Northwest Guilford 143.5
7. Ragsdale 108.0
9. Page 62.5
10. East Forsyth 42.0
12. Grimsley 30.5
16. High Point Central 25.0
AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES
106 pounds: 2nd place, Isaiah Wilson (Gl); 3rd, William Gibson (NWG). 113: 3rd, Jacob Woodburn (Pa); 4th, Isaac Sheehan (Gl). 120: 1st, James Joplin (NWG); 2nd, Ramiro Pascual (Gl). 126: 1st, Riley Edwards (NWG). 132: 1st, Ahmad Smith (Ra); 2nd, Lake Price (NWG). 138: 1st, Nick Smith (Ra); 2nd, Darren Kendrick (Gl). 145: 1st, Toure Moore (Gr); 3rd, Ethan King (NWG). 152: 1st, Michael Quinones (Gl); 4th, Louden Peters (Gr). 170: 1st, Donald Cates (Ra). 185: 1st, Haylen Sherman (Gl). 195: 4th, Travon Anderson (Pa). 220: 1st, Austin Green (Gl). 285: 1st, Shayne Mallory (Pa); 2nd, Marcus Harnarain (NWG); 4th, Nichols Glasgow (Ra).
CLASS 3-A MIDWEST
At Kannapolis A.L. Brown
TEAM
1. Northern Guilford 176.0
2. Southeast Guilford 151.5
3. Monroe Piedmont 132.0
Also
11. Southern Guilford 56.5
13. Western Guilford 48.5
14. Southwest Guilford 48.0
16. Dudley 42.5
25. Rockingham County 9.0
AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES
106 pounds: 2nd place, Joey Bruscino (SEG); 4th, Kory Paschal (NG). 113: 2nd, Ethan Lopez (SWG). 120: 3rd, Dylan Muir (SEG). 126: 1st, Stephen Cotton (SG); 2nd, Garrett Benfield (NG). 132: 1st, Josh Wilson (SEG); 3rd, Max Benfield (NG). 138: 1st, Heath Gonyer (NG). 145: 2nd, Kristian Jones (Du). 152: 3rd, Terrell Dixon (SWG). 160: 3rd, Chase Crews (NG). 170: 2nd, Owen Elwonger (NG). 182: 1st, Max Steele (SEG); 2nd, Aaron Berry (WG); 4th, Milan Summers (Du). 195: 3rd, Charles Swiggett (WG). 220: 1st, Jacob Barlow (NG); 2nd, Alex McCalop (SEG). 285: 1st, Jonathan King (SEG); 2nd, Jamier Ferere (WG).
CLASS 3-A MIDEAST
At Fayetteville Cape Fear
AREA TEAMS
6. Eastern Guilford 93.5
24. Northeast Guilford 3.0
AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES
160 pounds: 1st place, Laye Conneh (EG). 170: 4th, Isaiah Manning (EG). 182: 1st, Perry Sharpe (EG). 220: 3rd, Jacob Vickers (EG).
CLASS 2-A MIDEAST
At Wheatmore
TEAM
1. Reidsville 186.0
2. Ledford 159.0
3. Wheatmore 157.0
Also
5. Morehead 88.0
23. McMichael 12.0
AREA INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO STATES
106 pounds: 3rd place, William Redd (Re). 113: 4th, Jasper Williamson (Re). 120: 1st, Elijah Boyd (Re). 138: 1st, Cody Williams (Re). 145: 3rd, Julius Miller (Re); 4th, D'Antae Richardson (Morehead). 152: 3rd, D'Andre Richardson (Mo). 160: 2nd, Titus Harrison (Re); 3rd, Xavier Searcy (Mo). 170: 1st, Tyler Horton (Mo). 195: 3rd, Keyan Floyd (Re). 220: 1st, Ki Rankin (Re). 285: 4th, Jordan Lindsay (Re).
CLASS 1-A EAST
At Uwharrie Charter
AREA TEAM
16. Bishop McGuinness 34.0
AREA INDIVIDUAL ADVANCING TO STATES
182 pounds: 2nd place, Daniel Cancro (BM).
NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Charlotte Providence Day
Area team
11. Wesleyan 51.013
Area wrestler in top four
170 pounds: 1st place, Alejandro Rodriguez (Wes).
