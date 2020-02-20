GREENSBORO — What started out as a senior project has turned into much more for Northern Guilford wrestler Heath Gonyer.
Gonyer, who is 60-0 heading into the NCHSAA individual championships Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum, is collecting used wrestling shoes that he will donate to wrestlers who can’t afford them. The Nighthawks’ 138-pounder has established “Wrestling With Purpose: Growing wrestling one shoe at a time.”
He started by asking teammates for their old shoes and donated 15 pairs to Swann Middle School in Greensboro. When he’s not wrestling this weekend, Gonyer will man a booth that the NCHSAA has allowed him to set up at the coliseum to collect shoes.
“This should give me a good base of shoes so that I can start advertising and giving them out,” Gonyer said. “I don’t want to start promising people shoes unless I have the shoes to back it up.”
And if the shoe drive at the NCHSAA championships is successful, “I’m going to Virginia Beach nationals and I’m going to talk to the meet director and see if I can set it up there,” Gonyer said. “That’s thousands of people.”
For more information on Wrestling with Purpose, email Gonyer at Heathgonyer14@gmail.com or call 336-954-9536.
