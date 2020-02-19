20180218w_spt_wrestle (copy)

The NCHSAA wrestling championships are Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

What: State championships.

When: Thursday-Saturday.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum.

Admission: Thursday pass, $5; Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; championship session Saturday, $7; all-tournament pass, $25.

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3 p.m., Class 2-A first round; 5 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 7 p.m., Class 4-A first round.

Friday: 9 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A first consolations, followed by quarterfinals; 2 p.m., Class 1-A quarterfinals, followed by Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A second consolations; 6 p.m., semifinals for all classes.

Saturday: 9 a.m., Class 1-A first consolations, Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A third consolations, followed by consolation semifinals for all classes, followed by third- and fifth-place consolations; 4 p.m., Parade of Champions and championship bouts.

AREA WRESTLERS TO WATCH

Class 4-A: East Forsyth, Michael Quiñones (152); Glenn, Isaiah Wilson (106), Ramiro Pascual (120), Darren Kendrick (138), Haylen Sherman (182), Austin Green (220); Grimsley, Toure Moore (145); Northwest Guilford, James Joplin (120), Riley Edwards (126), Lake Price (132), Marcus Harnarain (285); Page, Shayne Mallory (285); Ragsdale, Ahmad Smith (132), Nick Smith (138), Donald Cates (170). 

Class 3-A: Dudley, Kristian Jones (145); Eastern Guilford, Laye Conneh (160), Perry Sharpe (182); Northern Guilford, Garrett Benfield (126), Heath Gonyer (138), Owen Elwonger (170), Jacob Barlow (220); Southeast Guilford, Joey Bruscino (106), Josh Wilson (132), Max Steele (182), Alex McCalop (220), Jonathan King (285); Southern Guilford, Stephen Cotton (126); Southwest Guilford, Ethan Lopez (113); Western Guilford, Aaron Berry (182), Jamier Ferere (285).

Class 2-A: Morehead, Tyler Horton (170); Reidsville, Elijah Boyd (120), Cody Williams (138), Titus Harrison (160), Ki Rankin (220).

Class 1-A: Bishop McGuinness, Daniel Cancro (182).

