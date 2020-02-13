NCHSAA

What: Regional championships

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Class 4-A Midwest, Ragsdale (5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday); Class 3-A Midwest, Kannapolis A.L. Brown (5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday); Class 3-A Mideast, Fayetteville Cape Fear (5:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday); Class 2-A Mideast, Wheatmore (5:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday); Class 1-A East, Uwharrie Charter (5:30 p.m. Friday, 915 a.m. Saturday).

Admission: $8 Friday, $10 Saturday, $6 Saturday championship session only, $15 all-sessions pass.

Format: Top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state championships Feb. 20-22 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Regional assignments for area teams: Class 4-A Midwest, East Forsyth, Glenn, Grimsley, High Point Central, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale; Class 3-A Midwest, Dudley, Northern Guilford, Rockingham County, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford; Class 3-A Mideast, Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford; Class 2-A Mideast, Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville; Class 1-A East, Bishop McGuinness.

