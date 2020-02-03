NCHSAA

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

At Northwest Guilford

First round

Charlotte Mallard Creek (21-8) at Northwest Guilford (34-2), 6 p.m.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (27-6) vs. West Forsyth (14-5), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

At Glenn

First round

High Point Central (29-14) at Glenn (21-1), 6 p.m.

McDowell (16-11) vs. Lake Norman (23-11), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

At Cornelius Hough

First round

Charlotte Olympic (12-4) vs. Ragsdale (25-9), 6 p.m.

East Mecklenburg (16-9) at Cornelius Hough (19-5), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

At Orange

First round

Cleveland (8-1) vs. Northern Guilford (44-3), 6 p.m.

Cameron Union Pines (26-4) at Orange (23-3), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

At Monroe Piedmont

First round

Western Guilford (13-5) vs. Concord Cox Mill (21-20), 6 p.m.

Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Monroe Piedmont (24-10), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

At Dixon Middle School, Holly Ridge

First round

Reidsville (7-2) vs. Morehead (13-13), 6 p.m.

Trinity (27-3) at Holly Ridge Dixon (16-4), 6 p.m.

Second round

First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

