Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
At Northwest Guilford
First round
Charlotte Mallard Creek (21-8) at Northwest Guilford (34-2), 6 p.m.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (27-6) vs. West Forsyth (14-5), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
At Glenn
First round
High Point Central (29-14) at Glenn (21-1), 6 p.m.
McDowell (16-11) vs. Lake Norman (23-11), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
At Cornelius Hough
First round
Charlotte Olympic (12-4) vs. Ragsdale (25-9), 6 p.m.
East Mecklenburg (16-9) at Cornelius Hough (19-5), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
At Orange
First round
Cleveland (8-1) vs. Northern Guilford (44-3), 6 p.m.
Cameron Union Pines (26-4) at Orange (23-3), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
At Monroe Piedmont
First round
Western Guilford (13-5) vs. Concord Cox Mill (21-20), 6 p.m.
Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Monroe Piedmont (24-10), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
At Dixon Middle School, Holly Ridge
First round
Reidsville (7-2) vs. Morehead (13-13), 6 p.m.
Trinity (27-3) at Holly Ridge Dixon (16-4), 6 p.m.
Second round
First-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
