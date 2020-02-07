NCHSAA

NCHSAA

What: State championships.

When: Saturday (gates open at 11 a.m.).

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Admission: $8.

SCHEDULE

Noon: Class 1-A and 3-A championships.

3 p.m.: Class 2-A and 4-A championships.

WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL

When: 10 a.m. today (gates open at 8 a.m.).

Where: Carolina Courts, Concord.

Admission: $8.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments