Northwest Guilford's James Joplin won the NCHSAA Class 4-A state wrestling championship at 120 points this year as a junior. With his only loss coming in the state duals championships, when he wrestled up a class at 126 pounds to help the Vikings, Joplin had a season to remember.
Family: Sarah and Joe Joplin; siblings, Saunders (20) and Witten (18).
High school goals: "When I first got to high school, I was thinking about four state titles. But I came up short my freshman year and finished third. I realized then it’s how you finish and not how you start. Academically, I wanted to do well because I knew that if I had good grades with my wrestling more college would want me on their team."
Life goals: "I want to use wrestling to get into a school that may be hard for me to get into with just my academics and make something of the opportunity."
Role model: "My dad. He’s a really hard worker and my coach since I was really little and is still coaching me today. He’s disciplined with his work, his diet and his workout routine."
FAVES
College team: Virginia Tech.
Pro team: Carolina Panthers.
Pro athlete: Lamar Jackson.
Sport (other than wrestling): Football.
Post-match meal: Chicken Philly Sub.
Binge watch: "Shooter."
Phone app: Instagram.
