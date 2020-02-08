Kristian Jones

When he enrolled at Dudley, Panthers wrestler Kristian Jones had goals for his four years there: "Academically I wanted to stay on top of my school work and earn A's and B's. Athletically, I wanted to make a name for myself and work harder every day."

Dudley wrestler Kristian Jones. has his sights set on wrestling at the Greensboro Coliseum. That journey begins for the junior Friday when NCHSAA regional action starts on the mats. The 145-pounder spoke with the News & Record before the state tournament.

Family: Parents, Marquita and LaTroy Jones; siblings, Briana (25) and Kyree (20).

Life goal: "I would like to own my own company."

Role model: "My dad."

FAVES

College team: Georgia (football), UNC (basketball)

Pro team: Atlanta Falcons.

Athlete: Nick Suriano, Olympic wrestler

Sport (other than wrestling): Basketball

Post-match meal: "Whatever my mom makes for me."

Binge watch: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Phone app: Instagram

