Dudley wrestler Kristian Jones. has his sights set on wrestling at the Greensboro Coliseum. That journey begins for the junior Friday when NCHSAA regional action starts on the mats. The 145-pounder spoke with the News & Record before the state tournament.
Family: Parents, Marquita and LaTroy Jones; siblings, Briana (25) and Kyree (20).
High school goals: "Academically I wanted to stay on top of my school work and earn A's and B's. Athletically, I wanted to make a name for myself and work harder every day."
Life goal: "I would like to own my own company."
Role model: "My dad."
FAVES
College team: Georgia (football), UNC (basketball)
Pro team: Atlanta Falcons.
Athlete: Nick Suriano, Olympic wrestler
Sport (other than wrestling): Basketball
Post-match meal: "Whatever my mom makes for me."
Binge watch: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
Phone app: Instagram
