WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
HEATH GONYER, senior, Northern Guilford
• Won the NCHSAA Class 3-A title at 138 pounds with a pin.
• Finished 64-0 in his senior year with the Nighthawks and 179-9 overall, setting school records for single-season and career victories.
• Helped lead Northern to its first NCHSAA Class 3-A duals team regional and state championships, earning MVP honors in both events. Also won the Sportsmanship Award at state duals.
• Placed fourth as a freshman and second as a sophomore and junior at states.
• Four-time Mid-State 3-A Conference and NCHSAA Class 3-A Midwest Regional champion and was named regional MVP as a senior.
• Three-time Mid-State 3-A Conference wrestler of the year.
• Founder of Wrestle With Purpose, a charitable organization that collects wrestling shoes and redistributes them to new or struggling programs and individuals.
• Will continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State.
Coach Justin Harty: “This Wrestler of the Year Award is a great honor and validates a phenomenal senior year for Heath. The growth I have seen him take mentally has made positive changes to his match-toughness mentality, which has been fun to see. I absolutely love watching him wrestle, and I am one of the luckiest coaches in North Carolina to have had the opportunity to coach him. He was a three-year team captain whose leadership, work ethic, positive attitude and faith have been instrumental in our success, especially this year as a team. He was the anchor for our first 3-A state dual championship team. Heath’s faith is important to him and he lives a life that shines for Jesus, and that faith is what drives him to do great things, as he gives all the glory to God. He is humble, when he doesn't have to be, as he can back it up. ... Heath ends his high school career as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the state of North Carolina, but I do believe his best wrestling is yet to come.”
CHECKLIST (top-four finishers at states)
NCHSAA
Donald Cates, senior, Ragsdale: State champion at 170 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 24-1.
James Joplin, junior, Northwest Guilford: State champion at 120 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 53-0.
Jonathan King, senior, Southeast Guilford: State champion at 285 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 36-0.
Elijah Boyd, junior, Reidsville: Second at 120 pounds in Class 2-A and finished 31-3.
Riley Edwards, junior, Northwest Guilford: Second at 126 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 53-1.
Tyler Horton, junior, Morehead: Second at 170 pounds in Class 2-A and finished 44-4.
Josh Wilson, senior, Southeast Guilford: Second at 132 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 48-1.
Daniel Cancro, junior, Bishop McGuinness: Third at 182 pounds in Class 1-A and finished 40-9.
Stephen Cotton, sophomore, Southern Guilford: Third at 126 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 35-3.
Jamier Ferere, sophomore, Southern Guilford: Third at 285 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 38-5.
Jordan Lindsay, junior, Reidsville: Third at 285 pounds in Class 2-A and finished 26-5.
Shayne Mallory, senior, Page: Third at 285 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 32-6.
Jacob Woodburn, sophomore, Page: Third at 113 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 35-2.
Jacob Barlow, senior, Northern Guilford: Fourth at 220 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 62-3.
Ethan King, senior, Northwest Guilford: Fourth at 145 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 40-7.
Ethan Lopez, junior, Southwest Guilford: Fourth at 113 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 36-7.
Ahmad Smith, senior, Ragsdale: Fourth at 132 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 41-9.
Nick Smith, junior, Ragsdale: Fourth at 138 pounds in Class 4-A and finished 48-4.
Max Steele, junior, Southeast Guilford: Fourth at 182 pounds in Class 3-A and finished 40-8.
NCISAA
Alejandro Rodriguez, senior, Wesleyan: State champion at 170 pounds and finished 32-0.
