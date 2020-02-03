Coach Brandon Parsley paused, searching for the words to describe the Glenn wrestling team's success last week. It was a sight the Bobcats hadn't experienced in more than two decades.
Relief became the term he used to characterize what he thought those 18 wrestlers on the team felt. Glenn claimed the Central Piedmont 4-A title, defeating West Forsyth 36-27 on Jan. 30 in Kernersville, ending a 27-year conference championship drought.
And the Bobcats aim to keep that success rolling into the postseason. Pairings were released Monday morning for the NCHSAA team state tournaments, with Glenn named as one of eight sites for first and second-round matches in Class 4-A.
That begins Tuesday night — just the second time in program history the Bobcats will play host, according to Parsley. Glenn faces wild-card High Point Central in the first round, and the winner will meet the McDowell-Lake Norman winner afterward.
And, for Parsley, that victory last week was special after spending much of the wrestling season without a full team. It was an experience the 31-year-old never had wrestling at Glenn from 2003 to 2007. Parsley's younger brother, Wesley, who graduated in 2011, competed with the Bobcats as well.
"It was kind of a surreal, full-circle moment," said Parsley, recalling the Bobcats' first conference title since 1993. "... For me, personally, I had accomplished something that I had never done as a wrestler.
"There have been good teams throughout Glenn since '93. You know, the pieces and puzzles just never fell into place. I think it was a relief thing, but it also gave us some momentum for the postseason here."
The team attended a cookout in November at Parsley's Kernersville home, over smoked pork and brisket, and the team forged a goal of a conference title. The Bobcats retained a motto of "one team, one goal" throughout their 22 matches.
Parsley said that to start the season he was unable to fill four weight classes. He used 10 or 11 wrestlers through most of the team's matches.
Football players Jemel Craig-Blakely and Omori Lee filled roles at heavyweight and the 160-pound weight class, respectively. Silfredo Hernandez returned late in the season in the 152-pound weight class. Parsley said his team didn't compete in all 14 weight classes until that match against West Forsyth.
Isaac Sheehan, a freshman competing in the 113-pound weight class, said those returnees have bolstered a hope of state title contention.
"At the beginning of the season, we weren't looking too good because we didn't have all our spots filled," said Sheehan, who began competing as a seventh-grader with K-Vegas Elite Wrestling Club, a youth team in Kernersville. "... And so, now, we're not giving up any forfeits."
Parsley said he told his group of wrestlers, leading into the postseason, to live in the moment.
"It kind of gives us a feeling of, you know, we put in this hard work, won our conference and we essentially, as football would, have home playoff matches," Parsley said. "It's good to get the local support for the guys."
