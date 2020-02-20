Final goal in sight for Northern Guilford wrestlers

NCHSAA WRESTLING

What: State championships

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Admission: Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; championship session Saturday, $7; all-tournament pass, $25.

SCHEDULE

Friday: 12:30-3 p.m., Class 1-A and 2-A first round; 3:30-5 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 5:30-7 p.m., Class 4-A first round; 7:30-9 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A first-round consolations; 9:30-11 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A quarterfinals.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A consolation quarterfinals; noon-2 p.m., Class 1-A, 2-A, 3-A and 4-A semifinals; 2:15-3:45 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A third-round "consys" and 1-A first-round "consys;" 4-5 p.m., all classes consolation semifinals; 5:15-6:30 p.m., all classes third- and fifth-place matches; 7 p.m., Parade of Champions; 7:30 p.m., all classes finals.

AREA WRESTLERS TO WATCH

Class 4-A: East Forsyth, Michael Quiñones (152); Glenn, Isaiah Wilson (106), Ramiro Pascual (120), Darren Kendrick (138), Haylen Sherman (182), Austin Green (220); Grimsley, Toure Moore (145); Northwest Guilford, James Joplin (120), Riley Edwards (126), Lake Price (132), Marcus Harnarain (285); Page, Shayne Mallory (285); Ragsdale, Ahmad Smith (132), Nick Smith (138), Donald Cates (170).

Class 3-A: Dudley, Kristian Jones (145); Eastern Guilford, Laye Conneh (160), Perry Sharpe (182); Northern Guilford, Garrett Benfield (126), Heath Gonyer (138), Owen Elwonger (170), Jacob Barlow (220); Southeast Guilford, Joey Bruscino (106), Josh Wilson (132), Max Steele (182), Alex McCalop (220), Jonathan King (285); Southern Guilford, Stephen Cotton (126); Southwest Guilford, Ethan Lopez (113); Western Guilford, Aaron Berry (182), Jamier Ferere (285).

Class 2-A: Morehead, Tyler Horton (170); Reidsville, Elijah Boyd (120), Cody Williams (138), Titus Harrison (160), Ki Rankin (220).

Class 1-A: Bishop McGuinness, Daniel Cancro (182).