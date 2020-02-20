Final goal in sight for Northern Guilford wrestlers

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford’s senior wrestlers knew what they had long before anyone else did. Now, the rest of the state’s wrestling teams know, too.
The Nighthawks have won the NCHSAA Class 3-A dual team championship and the 3-A Midwest Regional individuals titles for the first time in school history. They head into the state individual championships Friday and Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum as a threat to win another 3-A title.
“We’ve been telling people for years that this was coming,” said unbeaten 138-pounder Heath Gonyer. “No one believed us.”
A group of seniors that dominated Guilford County opponents in middle school took its lumps as freshmen in high school, but had some individual success including Gonyer finishing fourth in the state. Things began to trend upward when Justin Harty became head coach for their sophomore year.
Harty, a four-time All-American as a heavyweight at North Carolina in the mid-1990s, “took over a program that had some talent, but hadn’t maximized the potential yet,” he said.
It started with changing the mindset of the Nighthawks.
“It takes a little while for these young men to understand exactly what we’re looking for in terms of mental toughness and aggressiveness,” said Harty, whose full-time job is as national account manager for South Carolina-based Sunex Tools. “Through all the tournaments and practices and the consistency of what our coaches were saying, they learned what it means to be a mentally tough, aggressive, hard-nosed wrestler.”
“A lot of Coach Harty’s teaching is mentality,” said senior Jacob Barlow, a two-way football linemen for Northern who is 59-1 this season in the 220-pound class. “He teaches a lot of wrestling, but he’s a big believer in mentality.
“You have to have the mentality of a mongoose, he always says. A mongoose will go out there and take on a cobra. It’s just what they do. They want to compete. It’s about a winning mentality, that you always go out there with a winning mindset. You don’t believe anyone is better than you. I believe that I’m the best in the state no matter what level I’m on.”
As that mentality took hold among the Nighthawks’ wrestlers, assistant coaches Matthew Benfield and Billy Gonyer — Heath’s father — came on board as assistant coaches for the 2018-19 season and “they’ve been phenomenal,” Harty said.
“With each coach adding on it’s only gotten that much better,” Barlow said. “Last year we went two rounds in the playoffs, never done that before, and this year we’ve made it all the way.”
Harty said his team couldn’t have won the school’s ninth team state championship since Northern opened in 2007 without the support of athletics director Brian Thomas, the parents and the booster club. But the key addition this year has been a 15-man freshman class that’s produced six starters among the 14 weight classes. Some of those freshmen struggled early in the season, but they’ve wrestled like upperclassmen during the Nighthawks’ regional and state and state title runs.
“We had a lot of freshmen step up this year,” said senior 132-pounder Max Benfield, one of Northern’s captains along with Gonyer and Barlow and the son of assistant coach Matthew. “Chase Crews and Garrett Benfield both qualified for the state tournament, and they’ve been a huge part of this team. We also have James Poole and Cohen Beane, and they’ve wrestled really strong. They’ve all really done their part. They look up to us seniors and they really listen, and that helps a lot.”
Crews says he’s had his “ups and downs” during a 34-24 season at 160 pounds, including some struggles to make weight, but added: “It’s been really fun! I’ve gotten to learn new things from the seniors, because I wrestle them more than I wrestle the younger people. It’s been kind of hard, but I’ve loved it, though, because they’ve had my back when I’ve lost and I’ve been there when they lost.”
There haven’t been many losses for the Nighthawks, who went 49-3 during the dual season with the only defeats coming to eventual Class 2-A duals champion Newton Fred T. Foard, 2019 Class 4-A duals champion Northwest Guilford and 4-A power Davie County. Harty said his team wrestled more dual matches so that his youngsters could get as many bouts under the belt and as much confidence as possible.
“That allowed us to be battle-tested, to win together and lose together,” Harty said.
The team’s goals are written on a window of the Northern wrestling room as a constant reminder. “Any time we’re hurting during a workout we just look at that window,” Harty said. “That’s what we’re working toward.”
The Nighthawks have another window where they only write down things they’ve accomplished. The state duals team championship has been the most satisfying to add to that now-crowded window because it was a team achievement.
“It was one of the happiest moments of my life,” Crews said. “It was a wow moment, like this just really happened.”
“The state title was awesome!” added Gonyer, who will continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State.
The future looks just as bright as Harty and his staff and wrestlers help build middle school and club wrestling programs that he hopes “will feed the program for years to come. That’s what we’re truly excited about.”
But there’s still one goal out there for this year’s team as the Nighthawks seek their first state individual championships title to go with the dual team championship.
“What there’s been this year is a lot of firsts,” Harty said. “What I tell these young men is that in business, in athletics you don’t get to do something for the very first time very often. So, when you get to do that, it’s special. This team is special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.