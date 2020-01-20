The father of a Harrisburg Hickory Ridge wrestler was arrested Saturday after running out of the stands to tackle a Southeast Guilford wrestler during a match.
😮What?? NC Parent tackles Wrestler! pic.twitter.com/uNAAeMMo0J— Wrestling Coach™️ (@wrestlingadvice) January 20, 2020
Barry Lee Jones, of Harrisburg, was arrested Saturday at the Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venue. According to a Kannapolis Police Department news release, he was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and received a $1,000 secured bond.
Southeast Guilford was competing against Hickory Ridge in the fifth-place match of an invitational duals meet hosted by Kannapolis A.L. Brown High School. During the 182-pound bout, the Southeast wrestler took down the Hickory Ridge wrestler, who landed on his head and neck.
After the referee penalized the Falcons wrestler a point for an illegal takedown, the Hickory Ridge wrestler did not appear to be injured and immediately took the restart position for the bout. Before the bout could resume, the Hickory Ridge wrestler’s father ran onto the mat and tackled the Southeast wrestler from behind. He was then subdued by coaches and officials until police arrived and arrested him.
The wrestler who was tackled has not been identified. Junior Max Steele has been competing in the 182-pound class for the Falcons.
After order was restored, meet officials wanted to resume the match, but Southeast Guilford’s coaches declined, and the Falcons returned to school by bus.
Southeast Guilford officials, including athletics director Shawyn Newton today, have declined to comment on the incident until an investigation is completed.
