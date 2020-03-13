METRO 4-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grimsley: Daniel Cooper, Ahmil Flowers, Ronan Martinek-Jenne, Travis Shaw.
High Point Central: Keith McDuffie.
Northwest Guilford: Robbie Boulton, Christain Hampton, Josh Humphrey, Dean Reiber, Brandon Thomas.
Page: Zion Connor, Jaden Ellis, Jason Sellars.
Ragsdale: Jordan Jones, Cameron Parker.
Player of the year: Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley).
Defensive player of the year: Dean Reiber (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Darren Corbett (Grimsley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grimsley: Destonie Tisdale, Amicah Webster.
High Point Central: Anna Krajisnik.
Northwest Guilford: Hannah Baker, Thalia Carter, Aniston Greene, Megan Harkey, Reagan Kargo, Jadyn Murray, Shaena Riddles.
Page: Reagan Maynard.
Ragsdale: Mariah Frazier, Diamond Monroe, Aijah Palmore, Nyah Stallings.
Player of the year: Nyah Stallings (Ragsdale).
Defensive player of the year: Mariah Frazier (Ragsdale).
Coach of the year: Ben Bradford (Ragsdale).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Grimsley: Erich Bopp, Ethan Cantrell, Jake Gillispie, Ethan Graff, Dax Harris, Noah Rock, Andrew Seeber.
Page: Danny Gatling, Flinn Hering, Tanner Hering, Tanner Holian, Julian Maycock, Reid Mikuta, Baxter Smelzer, Ethan Womble.
Swimmer of the year: Tanner Hering (Page).
Coach of the year: Nicole Krasowski (Page).
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Grimsley: Tatum Church, Caroline Cox, Caroline Cross, Mary Catherine Hoover, Jennings Lin, Omega Pinnix, MacKenzie Rider, Clarie Sullivan, Camden Thomas, Sunny Xiao.
Northwest Guilford: Agnes Cruz, Caroline Goodman.
Page: Emily Ally, Eliza Gesse, Abby Gray, Sarah Grubb, Sinclair Holian, Riley Willett.
Swimmer of the year: Emily Ally (Page).
Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).
WRESTLING
Grimsley: Toure' Moore, Louden Peters.
High Point Central: Caleb Davis, Roman Laing, Ian Olivas, Jacob Pitt.
Northwest Guilford: Riley Edwards, William Gibson, Marcus Harnarain, James Joplin, Ethan King, Drew Pepin, Lake Price, Kyle Pruden, Trey Tuggle.
Page: Travis Anderson, Travon Anderson, Jed Darnell, Shayne Mallory, Jacob Woodburn.
Ragsdale: Dustin Cook, Nick Glasgow, Gabe Irizarry, Jimmie Kelley, Ahmad Smith, Logan Smith, Nick Smith, Kollin Strickland.
Most outstanding wrestler (lower weights): James Joplin (Northwest Guilford).
Most outstanding wrestler (upper weights): Gabe Irizzary (Ragsdale).
Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Guilford: Kadyn Dawkins, Omarion Johnson, Kamell Smith.
Southeast Guilford: Taj Raleigh.
Southern Guilford: Darius Davis.
Player of the year: Kadyn Dawkins (Eastern Guilford).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern Guilford: Kayla Swain.
Southeast Guilford: Jessica Hopkins, Raven Preston, Sydney Roberts, Kennedi Simmons.
Southern Guilford: Aalliyah Griffith.
Coach of the year: Rachel Clark (Southeast Guilford).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Eastern Guilford: Patrick Maloney.
Southeast Guilford: Zach Adt, Seth Daub, Ethan Hill, Walter Kuhlenkamp, Noah Martin, Spencer Nixon, Malik Torrence, Cody Wells.
Swimmer of the year: Spencer Nixon (Southeast Guilford).
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Eastern Guilford: Ashley White, Kaley White.
Southeast Guilford: Kourtney Cook, Gabby Newman, Sofie Patton, Kloe Reid, Abby Sheppard, Gracie Southwell.
Swimmer of the year: Sofie Patton (Southeast Guilford).
WRESTLING
Eastern Guilford: Laye Conneh, Peyton Jensen, Isaiah Manning, Perry Sharpe, Luke Stanley, Jacob Vickers.
Southeast Guilford: Jonathan Lopez, Colby Metz, Alex McCalop, Dylan Muir, Jonathan King, Max Steele, Josh Wilson.
Southern Guilford: Stephen Cotton, Jamier Ferere, Daniel Graham, Linwood King.
Wrestler of the year: Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford).
MID-STATE 3-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
McMichael: Gabe Caple, Jackson Kirkpatrick, Stefan McLaughlin.
Morehead: Javen Chandler, Shy Lampkin.
Northeast Guilford: Tyric Herbin, Jeremiah Malone.
Northern Guilford: Nolan Hodge, Carson Lomax, Adonijah Whitley.
Rockingham County: Bryson Barnes.
Most valuable player of the year: Javen Chandler (Morehead).
Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish (Northern Guilford).
Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
McMichael: Sadie Nester, Faith Robertson.
Morehead: Janika Millner.
Northeast Guilford: Nadia Carter, Asia Pearley.
Northern Guilford: Jayla Harris, Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome.
Rockingham County: Kerry Nelson.
Co-player of the year: Asia Pearley (Northeast Guilford).
Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Northern Guilford: Preston Forst, Gradley Gentry, Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Reid Teoh, Matt Wachendorfer.
Rockingham County: Jonathan Birmingham, Jeremy Everitt, John Everitt, Donnie Lohawiboonkit, Caleb Parker, Matthew Reichenbach.
Swimmer of the year: Jonathan Birmingham (Rockingham County).
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Northern Guilford: Kyndall Beane, Sophie Bene, Sydney Roberts, Abby Schoppa, Maura Schoppa, Casey Sutherland, Helena Teague, Hannah Wachendorfer.
Rockingham County: Peyton Wilson.
Coach of the year: Jodi Troxler (Rockingham County).
Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.
WRESTLING
McMichael: Lamar Carter.
Morehead: Caleb Archer, Ephram Biggs, Allen Cohen, Tyler Horton, Tyler Moore, DeAnte Richardson, DeAndrew Richardson, Xavier Searcy, Jack White.
Northern Guilford: Jacob Barlow, Cohen Beane, Garrett Benfield, Max Benfield, Owen Elwonger, Heath Gonyer, Cameron Klutz, Tyler Kreuger, Kory Paschal, Zac White.
Rockingham County: David Thomas.
Wrestlers of the year: Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford), Tyler Horton (Morehead).
Coach of the year: Justin Harty (Northern Guilford).
Team sportsmanship award: Northern Guilford.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Franklin Stockton, Darien Wynn.
Smith: Khalid Hinds, Silas Mason, Nick McMullen, Jordan Williams.
Southwest Guilford: Bryce Causey, Myles Taylor.
Western Guilford: Thomas Espinosa-Smith.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dudley: Taneij'a Baldwin, Quinzia Fulmore, Kyra Rhymer, Iysis Whitfield, Marissa Wooten.
Smith: Lily Green.
Southwest Guilford: Joceylyn Foust, Tir Nyok, Kendall Shaw.
Western Guilford: Ella Butler, Jemoni Carter.
Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Jeff Jones, Kyle Kwon, Josh Smith, Will Watson.
Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Etan Ferguson, Zach Kashubara, Nicholas Newis.
Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Southwest Guilford: Tate Abbott, Avery Higgins, Majken Johansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy.
Western Guilford: Abigail Stevens.
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Southwest Guilford: Corey Davis, Aman Tsegay.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Southwest Guilford: Nasheeda Facey, Trice Kearse.
WRESTLING
Dudley: Kristian Jones, Julio Mendez, Darian Noble, Milan Summers.
Southwest Guilford: Sam Chandler, Caliel Chong, Tristan Dean, Terrell Dixon, Ayden Flanagan, Ethan Lopez.
Western Guilford: Aaron Berry, Colin Henry, Daniel Henry, Eric Ho, Ashton Jacobs, Cole King, Tre Lucky, Conner McBride, Charles Swiggett.
Heavy weights wrestler of the year: Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford).
Coach of the year: Gary Melton (Western Guilford).
MID-STATE 2-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Reidsville: Kenneth Allen, Auldon Edwards, Breon Pass.
Honorable mention: Yoshua Courts, Stevion Harrison, Jacob Marshall, Carter Wilson (Reidsville).
Player of the year: Breon Pass (Reidsville).
Coach of the year: Jason Ross (Reidsville).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reidsville: Jada Artis, A'mani Smalls.
Honorable mention: Morgan Foster, Chloe McGhee, Torr Parson (Reidsville).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Reidsville: Jamil Adams, Greyson Blackwell, Thailand Davis, Torrian Pass, Savion Thompson.
Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.
WRESTLING
Reidsville: Carlos Blackwell, Elijah Boyd, Keyan Floyd, Talik Harrison,Titus Harrison, Jordan Lindsay, Julius Miller, Ki Rankin, William Reed, Wesley Smith, Cody Williams, Jasper Williamson.
Wrestler of the year: Ki Rankin (Reidsville).
PAC 7 2-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrews: Kenel Barrett, T.J. East.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrews: Ashley Bowman, Sequoyah Johnson, Jeriel Nesbitt.
WRESTLING
Andrews: Darrian Thomas.
NORTHWEST 1-A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinnes: Dawson McAlhany.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Michelle Petrangeli.
Coach of the year: Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Bishop McGuinness: Aiden Halvorsen, Michael Herzberger, Isaac Kohl, Joey Kohl, Aaron Lawrence, Ben Logan, Dylan McGuire, Garrett Price, Rhodes Smith, Giuseppe Strafaci, Ben Strott, Jorge Vidal, Ted Williams.
Swimmer of the year: Garrett Price (Bishop McGuinness).
Coach of the year: Melody Hamlet (Bishop McGuinness).
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Bishop McGuinness: Bridget Barr, Megan Bourgeois, Sarah Cotell, Emma Niebauer.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Jose Hernandez, Andrew Lankau.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop McGuinness: Diana Arellano, Mia Brazeau, Caitlin Finger, Monserat Garcie, McKenzie King, Avery Krivis, Claire Namen, Skye Wong.
WRESTLING
Bishop McGuinness: Gideon Hope.
