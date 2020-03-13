HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

METRO 4-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grimsley: Daniel Cooper, Ahmil Flowers, Ronan Martinek-Jenne, Travis Shaw.

High Point Central: Keith McDuffie.

Northwest Guilford: Robbie Boulton, Christain Hampton, Josh Humphrey, Dean Reiber, Brandon Thomas.

Page: Zion Connor, Jaden Ellis, Jason Sellars.

Ragsdale: Jordan Jones, Cameron Parker.

Player of the year: Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley).

Defensive player of the year: Dean Reiber (Northwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Darren Corbett (Grimsley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grimsley: Destonie Tisdale, Amicah Webster.

High Point Central: Anna Krajisnik.

Northwest Guilford: Hannah Baker, Thalia Carter, Aniston Greene, Megan Harkey, Reagan Kargo, Jadyn Murray, Shaena Riddles.

Page: Reagan Maynard.

Ragsdale: Mariah Frazier, Diamond Monroe, Aijah Palmore, Nyah Stallings.

Player of the year: Nyah Stallings (Ragsdale).

Defensive player of the year: Mariah Frazier (Ragsdale).

Coach of the year: Ben Bradford (Ragsdale).

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Grimsley: Erich Bopp, Ethan Cantrell, Jake Gillispie, Ethan Graff, Dax Harris, Noah Rock, Andrew Seeber.

Page: Danny Gatling, Flinn Hering, Tanner Hering, Tanner Holian, Julian Maycock, Reid Mikuta, Baxter Smelzer, Ethan Womble.

Swimmer of the year: Tanner Hering (Page).

Coach of the year: Nicole Krasowski (Page).

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Grimsley: Tatum Church, Caroline Cox, Caroline Cross, Mary Catherine Hoover, Jennings Lin, Omega Pinnix, MacKenzie Rider, Clarie Sullivan, Camden Thomas, Sunny Xiao.

Northwest Guilford: Agnes Cruz, Caroline Goodman.

Page: Emily Ally, Eliza Gesse, Abby Gray, Sarah Grubb, Sinclair Holian, Riley Willett.

Swimmer of the year: Emily Ally (Page).

Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).

WRESTLING

Grimsley: Toure' Moore, Louden Peters.

High Point Central: Caleb Davis, Roman Laing, Ian Olivas, Jacob Pitt.

Northwest Guilford: Riley Edwards, William Gibson, Marcus Harnarain, James Joplin, Ethan King, Drew Pepin, Lake Price, Kyle Pruden, Trey Tuggle.

Page: Travis Anderson, Travon Anderson, Jed Darnell, Shayne Mallory, Jacob Woodburn.

Ragsdale: Dustin Cook, Nick Glasgow, Gabe Irizarry, Jimmie Kelley, Ahmad Smith, Logan Smith, Nick Smith, Kollin Strickland.

Most outstanding wrestler (lower weights): James Joplin (Northwest Guilford).

Most outstanding wrestler (upper weights): Gabe Irizzary (Ragsdale).

Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Guilford: Kadyn Dawkins, Omarion Johnson, Kamell Smith.

Southeast Guilford: Taj Raleigh.

Southern Guilford: Darius Davis.

Player of the year: Kadyn Dawkins (Eastern Guilford).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern Guilford: Kayla Swain.

Southeast Guilford: Jessica Hopkins, Raven Preston, Sydney Roberts, Kennedi Simmons.

Southern Guilford: Aalliyah Griffith.

Coach of the year: Rachel Clark (Southeast Guilford).

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Eastern Guilford: Patrick Maloney.

Southeast Guilford: Zach Adt, Seth Daub, Ethan Hill, Walter Kuhlenkamp, Noah Martin, Spencer Nixon, Malik Torrence, Cody Wells.

Swimmer of the year: Spencer Nixon (Southeast Guilford).

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Eastern Guilford: Ashley White, Kaley White.

Southeast Guilford: Kourtney Cook, Gabby Newman, Sofie Patton, Kloe Reid, Abby Sheppard, Gracie Southwell.

Swimmer of the year: Sofie Patton (Southeast Guilford).

WRESTLING

Eastern Guilford: Laye Conneh, Peyton Jensen, Isaiah Manning, Perry Sharpe, Luke Stanley, Jacob Vickers.

Southeast Guilford: Jonathan Lopez, Colby Metz, Alex McCalop, Dylan Muir, Jonathan King, Max Steele, Josh Wilson.

Southern Guilford: Stephen Cotton, Jamier Ferere, Daniel Graham, Linwood King.

Wrestler of the year: Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford).

MID-STATE 3-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

McMichael: Gabe Caple, Jackson Kirkpatrick, Stefan McLaughlin.

Morehead: Javen Chandler, Shy Lampkin.

Northeast Guilford: Tyric Herbin, Jeremiah Malone.

Northern Guilford: Nolan Hodge, Carson Lomax, Adonijah Whitley.

Rockingham County: Bryson Barnes.

Most valuable player of the year: Javen Chandler (Morehead).

Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish (Northern Guilford).

Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

McMichael: Sadie Nester, Faith Robertson.

Morehead: Janika Millner.

Northeast Guilford: Nadia Carter, Asia Pearley.

Northern Guilford: Jayla Harris, Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome.

Rockingham County: Kerry Nelson.

Co-player of the year: Asia Pearley (Northeast Guilford).

Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Northern Guilford: Preston Forst, Gradley Gentry, Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Reid Teoh, Matt Wachendorfer.

Rockingham County: Jonathan Birmingham, Jeremy Everitt, John Everitt, Donnie Lohawiboonkit, Caleb Parker, Matthew Reichenbach.

Swimmer of the year: Jonathan Birmingham (Rockingham County).

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Northern Guilford: Kyndall Beane, Sophie Bene, Sydney Roberts, Abby Schoppa, Maura Schoppa, Casey Sutherland, Helena Teague, Hannah Wachendorfer.

Rockingham County: Peyton Wilson.

Coach of the year: Jodi Troxler (Rockingham County).

Team sportsmanship award: Rockingham County.

WRESTLING

McMichael: Lamar Carter.

Morehead: Caleb Archer, Ephram Biggs, Allen Cohen, Tyler Horton, Tyler Moore, DeAnte Richardson, DeAndrew Richardson, Xavier Searcy, Jack White.

Northern Guilford: Jacob Barlow, Cohen Beane, Garrett Benfield, Max Benfield, Owen Elwonger, Heath Gonyer, Cameron Klutz, Tyler Kreuger, Kory Paschal, Zac White.

Rockingham County: David Thomas.

Wrestlers of the year: Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford), Tyler Horton (Morehead).

Coach of the year: Justin Harty (Northern Guilford).

Team sportsmanship award: Northern Guilford.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dudley: Franklin Stockton, Darien Wynn.

Smith: Khalid Hinds, Silas Mason, Nick McMullen, Jordan Williams.

Southwest Guilford: Bryce Causey, Myles Taylor.

Western Guilford: Thomas Espinosa-Smith.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dudley: Taneij'a Baldwin, Quinzia Fulmore, Kyra Rhymer, Iysis Whitfield, Marissa Wooten.

Smith: Lily Green.

Southwest Guilford: Joceylyn Foust, Tir Nyok, Kendall Shaw.

Western Guilford: Ella Butler, Jemoni Carter.

Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley).

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Jeff Jones, Kyle Kwon, Josh Smith, Will Watson.

Western Guilford: Collin Dulin, Etan Ferguson, Zach Kashubara, Nicholas Newis.

Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Southwest Guilford: Tate Abbott, Avery Higgins, Majken Johansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy.

Western Guilford: Abigail Stevens.

Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Southwest Guilford: Corey Davis, Aman Tsegay.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Southwest Guilford: Nasheeda Facey, Trice Kearse.

WRESTLING

Dudley: Kristian Jones, Julio Mendez, Darian Noble, Milan Summers.

Southwest Guilford: Sam Chandler, Caliel Chong, Tristan Dean, Terrell Dixon, Ayden Flanagan, Ethan Lopez.

Western Guilford: Aaron Berry, Colin Henry, Daniel Henry, Eric Ho, Ashton Jacobs, Cole King, Tre Lucky, Conner McBride, Charles Swiggett.

Heavy weights wrestler of the year: Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford).

Coach of the year: Gary Melton (Western Guilford).

MID-STATE 2-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reidsville: Kenneth Allen, Auldon Edwards, Breon Pass.

Honorable mention: Yoshua Courts, Stevion Harrison, Jacob Marshall, Carter Wilson (Reidsville).

Player of the year: Breon Pass (Reidsville).

Coach of the year: Jason Ross (Reidsville).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reidsville: Jada Artis, A'mani Smalls.

Honorable mention: Morgan Foster, Chloe McGhee, Torr Parson (Reidsville).

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Reidsville: Jamil Adams, Greyson Blackwell, Thailand Davis, Torrian Pass, Savion Thompson.

Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Team sportsmanship award: Reidsville.

WRESTLING

Reidsville: Carlos Blackwell, Elijah Boyd, Keyan Floyd, Talik Harrison,Titus Harrison, Jordan Lindsay, Julius Miller, Ki Rankin, William Reed, Wesley Smith, Cody Williams, Jasper Williamson.

Wrestler of the year: Ki Rankin (Reidsville).

PAC 7 2-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrews: Kenel Barrett, T.J. East.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrews: Ashley Bowman, Sequoyah Johnson, Jeriel Nesbitt.

WRESTLING

Andrews: Darrian Thomas.

NORTHWEST 1-A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinnes: Dawson McAlhany.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness: Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Michelle Petrangeli.

Coach of the year: Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness).

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Bishop McGuinness: Aiden Halvorsen, Michael Herzberger, Isaac Kohl, Joey Kohl, Aaron Lawrence, Ben Logan, Dylan McGuire, Garrett Price, Rhodes Smith, Giuseppe Strafaci, Ben Strott, Jorge Vidal, Ted Williams.

Swimmer of the year: Garrett Price (Bishop McGuinness).

Coach of the year: Melody Hamlet (Bishop McGuinness).

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Bishop McGuinness: Bridget Barr, Megan Bourgeois, Sarah Cotell, Emma Niebauer.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Bishop McGuinness: Jose Hernandez, Andrew Lankau.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Bishop McGuinness: Diana Arellano, Mia Brazeau, Caitlin Finger, Monserat Garcie, McKenzie King, Avery Krivis, Claire Namen, Skye Wong.

WRESTLING

Bishop McGuinness: Gideon Hope.

