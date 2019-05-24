GREENSBORO — Page has hired Jeffrey Mei a volleyball coach, athletics director Matt Harder announced today. Mei replaces Trevor Hewitt, who decided not to return after 12 seasons as the Pirates' coach.
Mei has worked extensively with area volleyball clubs as a coach and clinician for multiple age groups. He also has experience working with high school junior varsity and varsity programs in the Triad.
"Coach Mei is bringing a wealth of coaching experience and technical knowledge to our volleyball program," Harder said in a news release. "He has a strong passion for volleyball and developing student-athletes on and off the court. His ability to work to teach and train athletes of all skillsets will be a true asset to Page. We are very excited for the future of our Page volleyball program."
Mei’s passion for volleyball developed during his time at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where he was one of the founders of the school's recreational volleyball club. He helped grow the club to 1,600 members by his senior year and directed practices, training sessions and charity tournaments. Mei relocated to the Triad and has spent the last seven years working with NC Power Volleyball organization. He currently serves as a Junior Olympic volleyball coach.
Mei has directed volleyball clinics in the area and is highly regarded as an instructor and a coach. He has served in coaching roles at Ragsdale and Grimsley.
"We are excited to hire Coach Mei to lead our volleyball program at Page," Page Principal Erik Naglee said. "He has years of experience working with and developing many talented players in the area. He’s an accomplished and well-respected coach within the Triad volleyball community. We are excited about the energy and passion that he will bring to our volleyball program moving forward."