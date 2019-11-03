GREENSBORO — The Northwest Guilford volleyball team has reached the state's final four.
The No. 4-seeded Vikings rolled through visiting Charlotte Myers Park, the No. 6 seed, on Saturday in the Class 4-A state playoff quarterfinals in Nelson Gymnasium.
Northwest Guilford (26-2) will host Tuesday’s state semifinal against No. 8 seed Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
One of the Vikings’ two losses this season came at Ardrey Kell on Sept. 7.
Saturday’s win improved Northwest to 13-0 at home this season and increased its winning streak to six games. Myers Park’s season ended at 25-4, as the Mustangs suffered their first road loss of the year, playing nine away matches.
In the third game of Saturday’s match, the Vikings scored eight consecutive points late to take a lead they never relinquished, three times rallying from three-point deficits to win the set 3-0, marking their 14th 3-0 match victory of the season.
“We really pulled our energy together as one team and finished it out,” said senior outside hitter Brennan Berry.
Her teammate, senior right side hitter Lily Hughes, said that has been one of the Vikings’ keys to success this season.
“We really have put a lot of emphasis on coming together as a team,” Hughes said, “so we have just taken our chemistry to another level this year, and it’s really, really exciting.”
Last year, Northwest’s season ended with a third-round playoff loss to Charlotte Providence, which was the third such postseason setback for this year’s group of four seniors.
“Our first goal has been to get through the third round, so now we are just taking it one game at a time,” Hughes said.
“My four seniors have really been great role models,” Coach Nancy Everett said. “They came in for me when I took over for (former coach) Darlene Joyner. They do a very good job of keeping our team together and very tight.”
The Vikings’ front line has also been crucial.
“We’ve always been a really big team, as far as size,” said 6 foot-1 middle hitter Sarah Barham, a senior. “We want to use that to our advantage.”
Everett also acknowledged that setters Grace Hammond and Avery Dole, both juniors, have played critical roles.
Northwest is now just two wins away from the program’s first state title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.