Northwest Guilford's Sarah Barham is a force in the middle of the volleyball court. The senior will attend Wofford College following her final year in high school to play for the Terriers.
Family: Parents, Jackie and Ben; brother, Wesley (20).
High school goals: "I wanted to take as many AP classes as possible, which I feel like I have succeeded at. I also received the class rank that I wanted to and will finish in the top 100. Athletically, I wanted to make varsity as a freshman, which I did, and I wanted a key role on the team, which I feel I have acquired."
Life goals: "I want to go to school for pre-med and eventually become a dermatologist."
Role model: "My mother. She played collegiate volleyball (at Western Carolina) and taught me how to play volleyball. She's been my leader in my life."
FAVES
College team: North Carolina
Professional team: U.S. women's national volleyball team
Professional athlete: Michael Jordan
Sport (other than volleyball): Basketball
Post-match meal: "Anything with pasta."
TV show to binge watch: "Stranger Things"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Snapchat
High school memory: "Our team beach trip when I was a sophomore."
