Northwest Guilford's Sarah Barham bumps the ball during the Vikings' volleyball match against Southwest Guilford on Sept. 4. Sarah's mother Jackie "played collegiate volleyball (at Western Carolina) and taught me how to play volleyball," Sarah says. "She's been my leader in my life."

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Northwest Guilford's Sarah Barham is a force in the middle of the volleyball court. The senior will attend Wofford College following her final year in high school to play for the Terriers.

Family: Parents, Jackie and Ben; brother, Wesley (20).

High school goals: "I wanted to take as many AP classes as possible, which I feel like I have succeeded at. I also received the class rank that I wanted to and will finish in the top 100. Athletically, I wanted to make varsity as a freshman, which I did, and I wanted a key role on the team, which I feel I have acquired."

Life goals: "I want to go to school for pre-med and eventually become a dermatologist."

Role model: "My mother. She played collegiate volleyball (at Western Carolina) and taught me how to play volleyball. She's been my leader in my life."

FAVES

College team: North Carolina

Professional team: U.S. women's national volleyball team

Professional athlete: Michael Jordan

Sport (other than volleyball): Basketball

Post-match meal: "Anything with pasta."

TV show to binge watch: "Stranger Things"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Snapchat

High school memory: "Our team beach trip when I was a sophomore."

