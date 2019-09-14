Grimsley's Emma Leung has been a mainstay on the varsity volleyball roster since she began her high school career. As the senior outside hitter prepares to wrap up her career, she spoke with the News & Record to reflect on her time in a Whirlies uniform.

Family: Parents, Kristy and Andy Leung; brother, Drew (13).

High school goals: "When I was a freshman, I just wanted to be a well-rounded player who made varsity. I wanted to earn good grades and also make the IB art show."

Life goals: "I really want to get into N.C. State for art, and I would like to do something with art after school. Maybe graphic design or being an art director."

Role model: "My grandmother, Amelia Leung. She stays positive no matter what."

FAVES

College team: Carolina.

Professional team: New Orleans Saints

Professional athlete: Megan Courtney (volleyball)

Sport (other than volleyball): Track and field

Post-match meal: Mexican food

TV show to binge watch: "Euphoria"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Instagram

High school memory: "Beating Page my freshman year."

