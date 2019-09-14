Grimsley's Emma Leung has been a mainstay on the varsity volleyball roster since she began her high school career. As the senior outside hitter prepares to wrap up her career, she spoke with the News & Record to reflect on her time in a Whirlies uniform.
Family: Parents, Kristy and Andy Leung; brother, Drew (13).
High school goals: "When I was a freshman, I just wanted to be a well-rounded player who made varsity. I wanted to earn good grades and also make the IB art show."
Life goals: "I really want to get into N.C. State for art, and I would like to do something with art after school. Maybe graphic design or being an art director."
Role model: "My grandmother, Amelia Leung. She stays positive no matter what."
FAVES
College team: Carolina.
Professional team: New Orleans Saints
Professional athlete: Megan Courtney (volleyball)
Sport (other than volleyball): Track and field
Post-match meal: Mexican food
TV show to binge watch: "Euphoria"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Instagram
High school memory: "Beating Page my freshman year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.