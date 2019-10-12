Gabby Black and the Caldwell Academy volleyball team have had a crazy season. The Eagles accomplished a rare feat, shutting out an opponent in a set 25-0. Though it was quite the achievement, the Eagles are far from done as the NCISAA playoffs are just around the corner.
Family: Parents, Kim and Chris.
High school goals: "Academically I want to push myself to be the best that I can and earn the best grades that I can. Athletically, I push myself to be a leader on and off the court and a dependable player for my team."
Life goals: "I want to major in exercise science in college and then become a physical therapist."
Role model: "My mom, because she's really hard-working and caring and always supports me."
You played in a set that Caldwell Academy won 25-0. What was that like? "It was really crazy. I didn't even realize it was happening. We started out really strong. At around 6-0, I said to myself, this is a great start. High Point Christian is a great team and a rival of ours, and it just kept going. … I was serving, but it didn't feel like a lot of pressure at the time. I just had to serve the ball inbounds, and my team made some crazy plays to keep that going."
FAVES
College team: Duke
Professional team: Philadelphia Eagles
Professional athlete: Kerri Walsh-Jennings
Sport (other than volleyball): Basketball
Post-match meal: Grilled chicken salad
Binge watch: "One Tree Hill"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: Instagram
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.