Caldwell Academy volleyball player Gabby Black (copy)

Caldwell Academy volleyball player Gabby Black was part of a 25-0 game for the Eagles in which she served.

 H. Scott Hoffmann>/News & Record

Gabby Black and the Caldwell Academy volleyball team have had a crazy season. The Eagles accomplished a rare feat, shutting out an opponent in a set 25-0. Though it was quite the achievement, the Eagles are far from done as the NCISAA playoffs are just around the corner.

Family: Parents, Kim and Chris.

High school goals: "Academically I want to push myself to be the best that I can and earn the best grades that I can. Athletically, I push myself to be a leader on and off the court and a dependable player for my team."

Life goals: "I want to major in exercise science in college and then become a physical therapist."

Role model: "My mom, because she's really hard-working and caring and always supports me."

You played in a set that Caldwell Academy won 25-0. What was that like? "It was really crazy. I didn't even realize it was happening. We started out really strong. At around 6-0, I said to myself, this is a great start. High Point Christian is a great team and a rival of ours, and it just kept going. … I was serving, but it didn't feel like a lot of pressure at the time. I just had to serve the ball inbounds, and my team made some crazy plays to keep that going."

FAVES

College team: Duke

Professional team: Philadelphia Eagles

Professional athlete: Kerri Walsh-Jennings

Sport (other than volleyball): Basketball

Post-match meal: Grilled chicken salad

Binge watch: "One Tree Hill"

Music streaming service: Apple Music

Phone app: Instagram

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments