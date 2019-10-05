Destiny Kindle hasn't let Southern Guilford's disappointing record on the volleyball court get in the way of her personal goals. The senior setter, who also competes for the Storm's track and field program, took some time out to talk with the News & Record in the midst of her final season as a volleyball player.
Family: Parents, Heather and Akwa Kindle; siblings, Kaylee (10), Marissa (14), Maya (16), Nathan (17).
High school goals: "Athletically, I just tried to be one key member of the squad and have good sportsmanship. Academically, I wanted to be a part of the sports medicine and athletic training program, and I'm doing well with that."
Life goals: "I would like to go to college to study and become an athletics trainer. I would like to come back to Southern Guilford and be the athletics trainer."
Role model: "My mom. She's been through a lot and still pushes through, and I really like that. I try to be like her."
FAVES
Sport (other than volleyball and track): Football
Post-match meal: McDonald's cheeseburger
TV show to binge watch: "Grey's Anatomy"
Phone app: Snapchat
