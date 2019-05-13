AREA RESULTS
Top four in each event advance to state championships Friday (Class 2-A and 3-A) and Saturday (Class 1-A and 4-A) at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.
CLASS 3-A MIDWEST
At Monroe
BOYS
100 meters: 4. Jamel McElveen (Southwest Guilford), 11.02 seconds. 400: 4. Sam Angiulli (Northern Guilford), 50.79. 800: 2. Kobe Brown (Southwest Guilford), 1:53.59. 3,200: 1. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford), 9:37.31; 4. Travis Leach (Southwest Guilford), 9:50.79. 110 hurdles: 3. Mekhi Wall (Dudley), 14.90. 300 hurdles: 2. Wall (Dudley), 40.33. High jump: T2. Rashawn Pleasant (Northern Guilford), 6 feet, 2 inches. Long jump: 4. Kolby Cuthrell (Southwest Guilford), 20-11. Triple jump: 1. Ahmad Joyner (Southwest Guilford), 46-1; 4. Cameron Clibourne (Rockingham County), 43-7½. Shot put: 2. Ronald Gilliard (Dudley), 49-4½; 3. Roman Johnson (Southern Guilford), 48-10. Discus: 3. Gilliard (Dudley), 132-11. 4X100 relay: 3. Dudley (Tyrone Little, Larry Monroe, Chris Slade, Wall), 42.85; 4. Southern Guilford (Zion Johnson, Sokrates Redmond, Amir Wilson, Kameron Austin), 43.04. 4X200 relay: 4. Dudley (Little, Slade, Monroe, Wall), 1:30.12. 4X400 relay: 2. Southern Guilford (Redmond, Justin Cooper, Jamiah McMillan, Julian Martin), 3:26.97; 3. Smith (Jeda Williamson, Christian Hawkins, Khalil Jackson, Nicholas Witherspoon), 3:27.77.
GIRLS
100 meters: 4. Alyson Davis (Northern Guilford), 12.40 seconds. 200: Davis (Northern Guilford), 25.42. 400: 1. Alyssa Hernandez (Northern Guilford), 56.49; 4. Laniyah Oliver (Western Guilford), 59.62. 800: 4. Katie Howell (Northern Guilford), 2:27.04. 3,200: 1. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford), 11:22.00. 100 hurdles: 2. Riley Newkirk (Western Guilford), 14.77; 3. Mykayla Wall (Dudley), 15.03; 4. Amaya English (Northern Guilford), 15.23. 300 hurdles: 2. Wall (Dudley), 45.71; 3. English (Northern Guilford), 45.99; 4. Mandi Hamouda (Southwest Guilford), 46.56. 4X100 relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Jordayne Daye, Davis, English, Miracle Scott), 48.49; 4. Western Guilford (Tikita Urey, Newkirk, Katie Gilliland, Makayla Watkins), 49.22. 4X200 relay: 2. Dudley (Imani Tatum, Kyndall Barrow, Iyanna Martin, Sadiyah McGregor), 1:43.99. 4X400 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Howell, Daye, Scott, Hernandez), 4:01.10; 2. Dudley (Laparis Smith, Tatum Wall, Martin), 4:06.46. 4X800 relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Fredericks, Abbie Boone, Howell, Hernandez), 9:45.51. High jump: 2. Nahsheeda Facey (Southwest Guilford), 5 feet, 4 inches; 4. Maya Whitaker (Southwest Guilford), 5-4. Triple jump: 3. Layla Hooks (Northern Guilford), 35-10; 4. English (Northern Guilford), 35-6¾. Shot put: 1. Watkins (Western Guilford), 39-10; 3. Tamya Davidson (Southwest Guilford), 34-1¾. Discus: 3. Watkins (Western Guilford), 109-10.
CLASS 3-A MIDEAST
At Southern Lee
BOYS
110-meter hurdles: 2. Justin Fleming (Southeast Guilford), 14.28 seconds. 300 hurdles: 4. Fleming (Southeast Guilford), 39.76. 4X200 relay: 1. Southeast Guilford (names not available), 1:28.81. 4X400 relay: 3. Southeast Guilford (names not available), 3:26.11. Triple jump: 4. Ervin McAllister (Southeast Guilford), 43 feet, 7 inches. Discus: 2. Ramone Darby (Northeast Guilford), 136-2.
GIRLS
100 meters: 1. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford), 12.18 seconds. 200: 2. Black (Eastern Guilford), 24.97. 400: 3. Tiarra Smith (Southeast Guilford), 58.29; 4. Sydni McMillan (Southeast Guilford), 59.32. 100 hurdles: 1. Black (Eastern Guilford), 14.32. 4X200 relay: 2. Southeast Guilford (names not available), 1:43.44. 4X400 relay: 2. Southeast Guilford (names not available), 3:57.74. High jump: 1. K'Lynn Ware (Eastern Guilford), 5 feet; 4. Asanti Neal-Platt (Eastern Guilford), 5-0. Long jump: 1. Black (Eastern Guilford), 17-10½; 2. Smith (Southeast Guilford), 16-10. Discus: 1. Shekinah Cooke (Southeast Guilford), 128-11. Shot put: 4. Cooke (Eastern Guilford), 36-4½.
CLASS 2-A MIDEAST
At Franklinton
BOYS
200 meters: 1. Jenoah McKiver (Andrews), 21.82 seconds. 400: 1. McKiver (Andrews), 47.89. Triple jump: 4. Kevin Henry (Andrews), 41 feet, 3 inches. Pole vault: 1. Henry (Andrews), 12-0. Shot put: 4. Aaron Jones (Andrews), 41-9½. 4X100 relay: 4. Andrews (names not available), 44.28. 4X200 relay: 1. Andrews (names not available), 1:30.54. 4X400 relay: 1. Andrews (names not available), 3:28.92. 4X800 relay: 3. Andrews (names not available), 8:58.38.
GIRLS
100-meter hurdles: 3. Jeriel Nesbitt (Andrews), 15.55 seconds. 300 hurdles: 3. Nesbitt (Andrews), 49.74. Long jump: 3. Nesbit (Andrews), 16-4¼. Triple jump: 3. Nesbitt (Andrews), 34-4. Discus: 3. Katrina Gamble (Andrews), 103-1. Shot put: 4. Gamble (Andrews), 33-1½.
CLASS 1-A MIDWEST
At Davie County
BOYS
400 meters: 4. Jose Hernandez (Bishop McGuinness), 52.96 seconds. 800: 2. Hernandez (Bishop McGuinness), 2:09.05. 3,200: 2. Jack Herndon (Bishop McGuinness), 9:55.22. 4X800 relay: 1. Bishop McGuinness (Hernandez, Jack Herndon, C.J. Pacholke, Sean Muller), 8:42.52.
GIRLS
800 meters: 1. McKenzie King (Bishop McGuinness), 2 minutes, 29.84 seconds. Shot put: 3. Jewelle Becton (Cornerstone Charter), 30 feet, 4½ inches. 4X800 relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (Darcy Barefoot, Monserat Garcia, King, Elizabeth Caress), 11:14.70. 4X400 relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Garcia, Claire Namen, Caress, King), 4:28.42.
NOTE
The Class 4-A Midwest Regional was postponed from Saturday to Monday evening.