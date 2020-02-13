jdl fast track logo 012917

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem

Schedule: Friday, Class 3-A, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Class 1-A/2-A, 9 a.m., Class 4-A, 4 p.m.

Admission: $10

Streaming: Finals live on NFHSNetwork.com ($9.95 per month)

AREA ATHLETES TO WATCH

Class 4-A: Boys — East Forsyth, Brandon Johnson (55 hurdles); Glenn, Raneiria Dillworth (55 meters), Jahvaree Ritzie (shot put); Northwest Guilford, Trevor Nefe (high jump); Page, Jaedon Barnett (500); Ragsdale, Earnest McLeod (shot put), Chandler Ward (pole vault). Girls — Grimsley, Lorien Bathgate (1,000); Northwest Guilford, Haley Irwin (1,000); Ragsdale, Naliah Hope (shot put).

Class 3-A: Boys — Dudley, Larry Monroe (300), Mekhi Wall (55 hurdles); Northern Guilford, Jack Dingman (1,600, 3,200), Nate Williams (triple jump); Southeast Guilford, Justin Fleming (55 hurdles); Southern Guilford, Kameron Austin (300). Girls — Dudley, Kyndall Barrow (triple jump); Eastern Guilford, Zariyah Black (55 meters, 55 hurdles); Northern Guilford, Amaya English (55 hurdles, triple jump), Emma Fredericks (1,000), Alyssa Hernandez (300, 500); Southwest Guilford, Nasheeda Facey (55 meters, high jump); Western Guilford, Cassidy Clemens (55 hurdles), Sydney Clemens (55 hurdles, long jump), Katie Gilliland (triple jump), Jaden Mittman (high jump), Riley Newkirk (55 meters, 55 hurdles), Makayla Watkins (shot put).

Class 1-A/2-A: Boys — Andrews, Jenoah McKiver (300, 500), DeAndre McManus (300); Bishop McGuinness, Jose Hernandez (500, 1,000); Reidsville, Savion Thompson (55 hurdles, long jump, triple jump).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments