Eastern Guilford sophomore Zariyah Black won the 100-meter hurdles at the Guilford County championship in April. Now the sophomore has her sights set on making some noise at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship meet May 17 at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.
Family: Parents, Jenean Thigpen and Kirk Black; sisters Jakya and Daviyna Black; brother, Bryson Thigpen; stepbrother, Jashawn Thigpen.
High school goals: "My main goal was to make straight A's. I didn't really know about being valedictorian until I heard someone talking about it and I thought that would be pretty cool, so that's what I'm going for. Athletics-wise, I wasn't sure if I would be running high school track because I have a busy schedule, but then I gave it a shot and it's been fun."
Life goal: "I'm looking to go to school to become an orthopedic surgeon."
FAVES
Track to run on: "Belk Track at N.C. A&T. I always run pretty well on that."
College team: University of Southern California
Pro team: Dallas Cowboys
Pro athlete: Usain Bolt
Sport (other than track): Gymnastics
Post-meet meal: Zaxby's nuclear traditional wings and a sweet tea.
TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Shoes to run in: Nikes