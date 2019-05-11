Zairyah Black

Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black: "My main goal (in high school) was to make straight A's. I didn't really know about being valedictorian until I heard someone talking about it and I thought that would be pretty cool, so that's what I'm going for. Athletics-wise, I wasn't sure if I would be running high school track because I have a busy schedule, but then I gave it a shot and it's been fun."

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Eastern Guilford sophomore Zariyah Black won the 100-meter hurdles at the Guilford County championship in April. Now the sophomore has her sights set on making some noise at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship meet May 17 at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

Family: Parents, Jenean Thigpen and Kirk Black; sisters Jakya and Daviyna Black; brother, Bryson Thigpen; stepbrother, Jashawn Thigpen.

High school goals: "My main goal was to make straight A's. I didn't really know about being valedictorian until I heard someone talking about it and I thought that would be pretty cool, so that's what I'm going for. Athletics-wise, I wasn't sure if I would be running high school track because I have a busy schedule, but then I gave it a shot and it's been fun."

Life goal: "I'm looking to go to school to become an orthopedic surgeon."

FAVES

Track to run on: "Belk Track at N.C. A&T. I always run pretty well on that."

College team: University of Southern California

Pro team: Dallas Cowboys

Pro athlete: Usain Bolt

Sport (other than track): Gymnastics

Post-meet meal: Zaxby's nuclear traditional wings and a sweet tea.

TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"

Shoes to run in: Nikes

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

