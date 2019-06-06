Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
KAITLIN McGOOGAN, senior, Ragsdale
• Won the discus (142 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (38-11 ¾) in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championships at N.C. A&T’s Irwin Belk Track.
• Set the N.C. girls record for the hammer throw with a toss of 162-5, although the event is not contested at the NCHSAA championships.
• Was named the outstanding female thrower at the Bojangles Classic in Columbia, S.C.
• Was the only female high school thrower in the nation this season with a combined distance of more than 200 feet in the hammer and the shot put
• Began competing in the 20-pound weight throw in February and qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York, where she finished sixth and earned All-America status.
• Will throw the hammer and the discus at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at N.C. A&T’s Irwin Belk Track.
• Will continue her track and field career at UNC-Charlotte.
Coach Rodney Stewart: “Add grit and determination to terrific talent and you’ve got Kaitlin McGoogan. She is a proven fighter with unlimited potential. I’m eagerly anticipating even more long-distance throws from this Charlotte 49er.”
CHECKLIST
Top-four finishers at state meets
NCHSAA
SHEKINAH COOKE, senior, Southeast Guilford: Won discus (140 feet, 8 inches) at Class 3-A championships.
ZARIYAH BLACK, sophomore, Eastern Guilford: Second in 100 hurdles (14.30 seconds) and fourth in 100 (12.17) at Class 3-A championships.
ALYSSA HERNANDEZ, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Second in 400 (55.32 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
EMMA KINCAID, senior, Grimsley: Second in 1,600 (5 minutes, 9.67 seconds) and fourth in 3,200 (11:29.06) at Class 4-A championships.
MAKAYLA WATKINS, junior, Western Guilford: Second in shot put (39 feet) at Class 3-A championships.
ALYSON DAVIS, senior, Northern Guilford: Third in 100 (12.16 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
RILEY NEWKIRK, freshman, Western Guilford: Third in 100 hurdles (14.47 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
MANDI HAMOUDA, senior, Southwest Guilford: Fourth in 300 hurdles (45.11 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
Northern Guilford 4X400 relay: Second in 3 minutes, 52.90 seconds (Davis, Jordayne Daye, Miracle Scott, Hernandez) at Class 3-A championships.
Dudley 4X400 relay: Fourth in 4 minutes, 5.19 seconds (Laparis Smith, Imani Tatum, Mykayla Wall, Iyanna Martin) at Class 3-A championships.
Northern Guilford 4X800 relay: Fourth in 9 minutes, 37.50 seconds (Emma Fredericks, Abbie Boone, Katie Howell, Hernandez) at Class 3-A championships.
NCISAA
MORGAN McKINLEY, senior, Caldwell: Won 100 hurdles (17.41 seconds) and second in 300 hurdles (51.90) at Division II championships.
KAITLIN HALL, junior, High Point Christian: Won pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) at Division II championships.
SYDNEY BELL, junior, High Point Christian: Fourth in 400 (1 minute, 4.04 seconds) at Division II championships.
Westchester 4X800 relay: Fourth in 11 minutes, 20.82 seconds (Sophia Singer, Mollie McWhorter, Maggie Wheatley, Lucy Meyer-Braun) at Division III championships.