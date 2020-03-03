HSXtra.com All-Area girls indoor track and field athlete of the

HSXtra.com All-Area girls indoor track and field athlete of the year Zariyah Black of Eastern Guilford won two state championships in hurdles and sprints at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

ZARIYAH BLACK, junior, Eastern Guilford

Won the 55-meter hurdles in a meet-record time of 7.96 seconds and finished first in the 55-meter dash (7.05 seconds) at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships.

• Named the outstanding female performer at the 3-A championship meet.

• Fastest in the state this indoor season in the 55, 55 hurdles and 60 hurdles.

• Black's time of 8.49 in the 60 hurdles was the sixth fastest in North Carolina history.

• Primed for a huge outdoor season for the Wildcats.

Coach Daniel Griffith: “Zariyah is a brilliant and extremely hard-working young woman. She has goals that most athletes wouldn't dare to dream. Being a state champion is only a small part of her goals. She wants it all, and once she steps on the track she has an unusual laser focus. She is the definition of Mamba Mentality. Stay tuned!”

CHECKLIST (top-three finishers at states)

Lorien Bathgate, junior, Grimsley: First in the 1,000 meters (2 minutes, 59.27 seconds) at the  Class 4-A championships.

Alyssa Hernandez, junior, Northern Guilford: First in the 500 meters (1 minute, 15.57 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.

Sydney Clemens, senior, Western Guilford: Second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.07 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.

Haley Irwin, junior, Northwest Guilford: Third in the 1,000 meters (3 minutes, 6.05 seconds) at the Class 4-A championships.

Riley Newkirk, sophomore, Western Guilford: Third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.15 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.

Makayla Watkins, senior, Western Guilford: Third in the shot put (37 feet, 3¼ inches) at the Class 3-A championships.

.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments