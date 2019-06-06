Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
JENOAH McKIVER, junior, Andrews
• Won the 200 meters (21.97 seconds) and the 400 meters (48.59) at the NCHSAA Class 2-A championships.
• Also ran the third leg on the Red Raiders’ third-place team in the 4X400 relay.
• Starting quarterback last fall on Andrews’ football team.
Coach Eric Berry: “Jenoah McKiver did not want to run track. He was talked into it as a sophomore. He ran in three meets and was average: 54-second 400, not fast enough to run the 200 and a 2:10 800. Jenoah worked hard and did everything his coach told him to do and the rest is history. A 47.89 400, a 21.82 200, two regional and two individual state championships and qualifying for New Balance Outdoor Nationals in his two individual events. Jenoah ‘Quiet Storm’ McKiver takes his place among the Red Raiders greats.”
ALL-AREA CHECKLIST
Top-four finishers at state meets
NCHSAA
CHRISTOPHER COKE, senior, Ragsdale: Won wheelchair shot put (14 feet, 3 inches) and discus (39-1) and th wheelchair 200 meters (58.12) and finished second in wheelchair 100 (30.39) at Class 4-A championships.
BRYCE ANTHONY, senior, Ragsdale: Second in 300 hurdles (37.76 seconds) at Class 4-A championships.
KOBE BROWN, senior, Southwest Guilford: Second in 800 (1 minute, 53.36 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
CHANDLER WARD, junior, Ragsdale: Second in pole vault (15 feet) at Class 4-A championships.
RAMONE DARBY, senior, Northeast Guilford: Third in discus (154 feet) at Class 3-A championships.
JUSTIN FLEMING, senior, Southeast Guilford: Third in 110 hurdles (14.40 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
AHMAD JOYNER, senior, Southwest Guilford: Third in triple jump (46 feet, 9 ¾ inches) at Class 3-A championships.
JACK DINGMAN, sophomore, Northern Guilford: Fourth in 3,200 (9 minutes, 34.78 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
JOSHUA HAIRSTON, senior, Northwest Guilford: Fourth in 800 (1 minute, 55.50 seconds) at Class 4-A championships.
JOSE HERNANDEZ, junior, Bishop McGuinness: Fourth in 800 meters (2 minutes, 2.23 seconds) at Class 1-A championships.
JAMEL McELVEEN, senior, Southwest Guilford: Fourth in 100 meters (10.95 seconds) at Class 3-A championships.
Andrews 4X200 relay: Second in 1:29.56 seconds (Deandre McManus, Jevon McKiver, Phillip Person, Isaiah Davis) at Class 2-A championships.
Andrews 4X400 relay: Third in 3 minutes, 26.62 seconds (Dorian Thomas, Person, Jenovah McKiver, McManus) at Class 2-A championships.
Bishop McGuinness 4X800 relay: Fourth in 8:38.98 (Sean Muller, C.J. Pacholke, Jack Herndon, Hernandez) at Class 1-A championships.
Southeast Guilford 4X200 relay: Fourth in 1 minutes, 27.72 seconds (Jalen Stockham, Adam Akins, Ervin McAllister, Keith Holloway) at Class 3-A championships.
NCISAA
ZACH BEALE, senior, Westchester: Won 800 (2 minutes, 1.08 seconds) and finished third in pole vault (8 feet) at Division III championships.
STEPHEN LOY, sophomore, High Point Christian: Won pole vault (13 feet, 7 inches) at Division II championships.
CONNOR APPLE, freshman, Westchester: Second in pole vault (9 feet) at Division III championships.
JACK COUNCILL, junior, Westchester: Second in 3,200 (10 minutes, 2.27 seconds) and third in 1,600 (4:41.60) at Division III championships.
BRYCEN THOMAS, junior, High Point Christian: Second in high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) at Division II championships.
SETH FOSTER, eighth grade, High Point Christian: Third in pole vault (10 feet) at Division II championships.
JACOB KESHGUERIAN, senior, Westchester: Third in high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) at Division III championships.
SPENCER SHERRILL, senior, Westchester: Fourth in 400 (53.29 seconds) at Division III championships.
Westchester 4X800 relay: Won in 8 minutes, 45.99 seconds (Tyler Matthews, David Adams, Beale, Councill).
American Hebrew 4X800 relay: Third in 9 minutes, 6.25 seconds (Nir Argaman, Jaime Dayan, Ariel Irijimovich, Leo Kramer) at Division III championships.
Westchester 4X400 relay: Third in 3 minutes, 41.59 seconds (Matthews, Griffin Shigo, Sherrill, Beale) at Division III championships.