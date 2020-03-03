ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
SAVION THOMPSON, senior, Reidsville
• Won the long jump (23 feet, 1½ inches) and triple jump (45-6½) in the NCHSAA Class 1-A/2-A championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
• Finished third in the 55 meters (6.56 seconds) to help Reidsville finish fourth in the boys team standings.
• Was named the outstanding male athlete in Class 1-A/2-A at the state meet.
• Four-time all-state selection.
• Will continue his track and field career at Northeastern University.
Coach DeVona Hampton-Williams: “Savion started in track after being convinced to run by me, then the middle school track coach, in seventh grade instead of continuing with baseball. ... During the offseason, Savion trains with Durham Striders and continues to excel past many in the events he chooses to participate in during the season. This year was Savion's first attempting or training for the triple jump and he pushed himself to be one of the top jumpers in North Carolina, currently in the top three, and now a state champion. ... Savion is not only a talented athlete, he is an honor student attending Rockingham Early College, and has a genuine compassion for others. I look forward to continuing to follow Savion's career while he attends Northeastern University and competes in track and field, as his future has endless possibilities.”
CHECKLIST (top-three finishers at states)
Brandon Johnson, junior, East Forsyth: First in the 55-meter hurdles (7.56 seconds) at the Class 4-A championships.
Jenoah McKiver, senior, Andrews: First in the 500 meters (1 minute, 6.08 seconds) at the Class 1-A/2-A championships.
Mekhi Wall, sophomore, Dudley: First in the 55-meter hurdles (7.53 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.
Kameron Austin, sophomore, Southern Guilford: Second in the 300 meters (35.27 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.
Jose Hernandez, senior, Bishop McGuinness: Second in the 1,000 meters (2 minutes, 36.05 seconds) at the Class 1-A/2-A championships.
Larry Monroe, sophomore, Dudley: Second in the 300 meters (35.36 seconds) at the Class 3-A championships.
Chandler Ward, senior, Ragsdale: Second in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches) at the Class 4-A championships.
Jaedon Barnett, senior, Page: Third in the 500 meters (1 minute, 6.60 seconds) at the Class 4-A championships.
