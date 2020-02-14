Indoor3a

Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black competes in the girl's 55-meter hurdles final on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Black set a new state record.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Here are the NCHSAA Class 3-A champions from the Greensboro area:

Boys 55-meter hurdles: Mekhi Wall, Dudley 7.53

Girls 500-meter dash: Alyssa Hernandez,

Northern Guilford 1:15.57

Girls 55-meter dash: Zariyah Black,

Eastern Guilford 7.05

Girls 55-meter hurdles: Zariyah Black,

Eastern Guilford 7.96

Meet held at JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem

