Here are the NCHSAA Class 3-A champions from the Greensboro area:
Boys 55-meter hurdles: Mekhi Wall, Dudley 7.53
Girls 500-meter dash: Alyssa Hernandez,
Northern Guilford 1:15.57
Girls 55-meter dash: Zariyah Black,
Girls 55-meter hurdles: Zariyah Black,
Meet held at JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem
Indoor3a
Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black competes in a preliminary heat of the girl's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ai'yana Gray-Williams competes in a preliminary heat of the girl's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ija Mumford competes in a preliminary heat of the girl's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Justin Miles competes in a preliminary heat of the boy's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Southern Guilford's Kameron Austin competes in a preliminary heat of the boy's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black competes in the girl's 55-meter hurdles final on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Black set a new state record.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black celebrates after winning the girl's 55-meter hurdles final on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Black set a new state record.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Khairi Williams and Dudle's Mekhi Wall compete in the boy's 55-meter hurdles final on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor head track coach Patrick Cromwell instructs a runner during the boys' 4x800-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Eastern Guilford's Zariyah Black competes in the girl's 55-meter dash final on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Black set a new state record.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson Jr. wins the boy's 55-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Robinson Jr. set a new state record.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Frances Whitworth celebrates as she wins the girl's 1600-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Frances Whitworth celebrates with her teammates after winning the girl's 1600-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ai'yana Gray-Williams competes in the girl's 300-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Justin Miles competes in the boy's 300-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Frances Whitworth competes in the girl's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Jacob Gallant celebrates as he wins the boy's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Jacob Gallant celebrates after winning the boy's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Jacob Gallant celebrates after winning the boy's 3200-meter run with, from left, head track coach Patrick Cromwell and his father, Tray Gallant on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Tyress McIntyre wins the boy's 4x400-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Tyress McIntyre wins the boy's 4x400-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ija Mumford competes in the girl's triple jump on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Jordan SabbaghRabbaiotti runs after receiving the baton from Hannah Riley during the girl's 4x800-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Alex Kern prepares to receive the baton from Will Soule during the boy's 4x800-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Western Guilford's Sydney Clemens competes in a preliminary heat of the girl's 55-meter hurdles on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Competitors jump a hurdle while competing in a preliminary heat of the girl's 55-meter hurdles on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Eastern Guilford's Sydney Mark receives the baton from Leah Baizar while competing in the girl's 4x200-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Western Guilford's Cassidy Clemens runs after receiving the baton in the girl's 4x200-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ai'yana Gray-Williams receives the baton from Ija Mumford while competing in the girl's 4x200-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Frances Whitworth competes in the girl's 1600-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Ai'yana Gray-Williams competes in the girl's 300-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Parkland's Justin Miles competes in the boy's 300-meter dash on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Frances Whitworth competes in the girl's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Sara Pace competes in the girl's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Will Soule competes in the boy's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Jacob Gallant competes in the boy's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's Oteria Dubose finishes the final leg of the girl's 4x400-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Mount Tabor's BJ McIntyre competes in the boy's 4x400-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Runners compete in the girl's 4x800-meter relay on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Runners compete in the boy's 55-meter hurdles on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Runners compete in the girl's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Indoor3a
Runners compete in the girl's 3200-meter run on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
