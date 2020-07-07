What does a professional baseball player do when his season is canceled? If you’re former Southeast Guilford standout Josh Tobias, you go back to work — at Bath & Body Works.
Tobias, who has been a pro since he was drafted out of the University of Florida in 2015, has spent the last two offseasons working for the retailer in Burlington. He didn’t expect to be back there so soon, but with the minor-league baseball season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tobias is working at Alamance Crossing “just to make some extra money and keep busy and have a routine so that I’m not just sitting at home all day.
“I’d go stir crazy sitting at home,” he says. “It gets me out of the house when I’m not doing baseball stuff.”
The Boston Red Sox prospect, who lives in Haw River, has “been able to get a decent amount of (baseball) work in,” he says. “There’s a field down the street in Mebane where I’ll go and hit. I’m fortunate enough to have bit of a gym in my garage, with a weight bench and some weights and medicine balls that I’ve been able to use consistently throughout the break. I’ve been doing a lot.”
What Tobias would rather be doing is playing baseball. Each Major League team was required to submit a player pool of up to 60 names for the abbreviated 60-game season that is scheduled to begin later this month. Despite being a .290 hitter in a minor-league career that has taken him as high as Class AAA ball for 44 games in 2019 with Pawtucket, Tobias was not one of the 49 players on the Red Sox’s list.
“It’s a disappointment not to be on there,” says the third baseman, “but I’m sure they had their reasons for whomever was on there. It just gives me more time to work and get better. … I can’t harp on it.”
At 27, Tobias is older than many minor-leaguers, but he still believes he’s a part of the Red Sox’s plans.
“In spring training I had meetings with our head of player development (Brian Abraham) and all of our coordinators and they were really impressed with the season I had last year in Double and Triple A,” Tobias says. “I got hurt toward the end, but I was in the conversation at the end of last year to possibly be called up. They said, ‘Just keep doing what you’ve been doing. We know it’s disappointing to not be called up, but you’re doing the right things and we’re impressed with how you go about the game and how you go about your business.’ ”
Professional baseball is a business, something Tobias learned early in his career when he was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization to the Red Sox for major-league pitcher Clay Buchholz in December 2016. Unless he is added to Boston’s 40-man roster in the offseason, Tobias would be available to other organizations in baseball’s annual Rule 5 draft. A team would have to pay the Red Sox $100,000 and keep Tobias on its big-league roster or expose him to waivers to send him back to the minors.
Tobias says he’s “thought about it. I don’t know when (the next Rule 5 draft) might happen with all this COVID stuff, but that’s always in the back of your mind. If the Red Sox decide to protect me, whenever that happens, that’s good on my part as well. One thing you always have to have in your mind is that other teams are always watching you as you play.”
If winter ball is played this offseason, it’s an option Tobias would consider to let the Red Sox and other teams watch him play again. He spent part of last offseason on a playoff-bound team in Puerto Rico and played in Colombia in 2016.
“It depends on how the virus is wherever I would be playing,” he says. “… I’m not a stranger to winter ball. I love it, but it would depend on if they have their leagues and how the virus is. I’m not going to want to put myself or anybody else at risk just to go there and play if it’s not safe.”
Until then, Tobias is keeping in touch with teammates “via text and FaceTime, as well as Instagram,” he says, and he has Zoom conferences “just about every Wednesday" with the Red Sox’s mental skills coordinators and coaches. "Just to see people that you’re used to seeing every day helps you a little bit.”
