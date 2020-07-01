GREENSBORO — Three area golfers placed in the boys top 10 at the Carolinas Junior PGA Championship, which concluded Tuesday at The Cardinal.
Greensboro's Andrew Plate (Page) shot 3-under 139 for two rounds to tie for third, five strokes behind champion Griffin Tarver of Tega Cay, S.C. Greensboro's Ben Jordan (Greensboro Day) tied for sixth, one stroke behind Plate. Jack Slomkowski (Northwest Guilford) of Colfax finished ninth with a 141 total.
Other area finishers were: Jack Boyer, Greensboro (T19, 145); Evan Mendyk, Summerfield (T32, 148); Ayden Jersey, Greensboro (T60, 153); Andrew Haarlow, Greensboro (T60, 153); Davis DeLille, High Point (T66, 154); William Jordan, Greensboro (T87, 161); Zachary Kupiec, Greensboro (T91, 163); Tanner Cadieux, Greensboro (94, 164); Alexander Gould, Greensboro (96, 166); and Daniel Jones, Greensboro (100, 171).
The only area golfers in the girls field were Rockingham County's Olivia Peterson (24, 173) and Elli Flinchum (25, 176).
