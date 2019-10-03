CHAPEL HILL — Greensboro's Kelly Gaines received the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Special Person award for Region 5 at the association's recent regional meeting.
The Special Person award, presented by Commissioner Que Tucker and Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters, goes to a person with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone "above and beyond" the call of duty at the local and the state levels but is not directly involved in coaching or education.
A NCHSAA news release described Gaines, who works with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Commission, as: "A great friend of the association and the tennis community in North Carolina, Kelly Gaines has provided great support and service to the NCHSAA over many years. After playing collegiately at Peace University in Raleigh, Gaines became the head tennis pro at North Hills Club in Raleigh in 1985 before going on to become an assistant and eventually head women’s tennis Coach at N.C. State in 1989. Since 1995, Gaines has been the executive director of USTA North Carolina, and under her leadership, the staff has grown from two to 14 while membership has tripled. Gaines has helped the NCHSAA by providing funding for the tennis championship and coaching clinic opportunities annually."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.