First round

Wednesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Northwest Guilford (9-4) at Lake Norman (10-2)

Reynolds (12-5) at Page (10-1)

CLASS 3-A

Concord (8-5) at Southwest Guilford (11-3)

Northern Guilford (6-4) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (11-1)

Rockingham County (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (13-2)

CLASS 2-A

McMichael (3-5) at Wheatmore (15-2-1)

CLASS 1-A

Oct. 22

Second round

East Surry-East Wilkes winner at Bishop McGuinness (13-1)

