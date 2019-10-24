WHAT
State singles and doubles championships
WHEN
Friday-Saturday
SITES FOR AREA PLAYERS
Class 4-A — Milbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh. Class 1-A — Cary Tennis Park.
AREA PLAYERS
Class 4-A — Singles, Elizabeth Weidl, Northwest Guilford. Class 1-A — Singles, Katie Dasher (Bishop McGuinness); doubles, Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli, Bishop McGuinness.
