WHAT

State singles and doubles championships

WHEN

Friday-Saturday

SITES FOR AREA PLAYERS

Class 4-A — Milbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh. Class 1-A — Cary Tennis Park.

AREA PLAYERS

Class 4-A — Singles, Elizabeth Weidl, Northwest Guilford. Class 1-A — Singles, Katie Dasher (Bishop McGuinness); doubles, Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli, Bishop McGuinness.

