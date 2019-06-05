Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WARREN McWHORTER, freshman, Greensboro Day
• Two-time All-Area selection with a very bright future.
• Went 18-4 at No. 1 singles for the NCISAA Class 4-A runner-up Bengals.
• Was 19-3 in double as Greensboro Day went 23-2, with the only losses coming to state champion Charlotte Country Day.
• NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.
• PTAC’s player of the year.
• HSXtra.com All-Area as an eighth-grader.
"Warren's relentlessness on the court makes him one of the most inspiring athletes I have had the privilege of coaching. This season he played in the No. 1 singles position as a freshman, finishing with a 19-4 record. Due to his motivation and high expectations he pushed his teammates to train persistently, fight tirelessly and play respectfully. Tennis is a game of mental toughness, and in the face of adversity Warren always rose to the challenge."
ALL-AREA
ALEX CHINNASAMI, junior, Bishop McGuinness: Went 17-1 in singles to help the Villains reach the NCHSAA Class 1-A team final. … Also reached the Class 1-A first round in singles. … All-Northwest 1-A Conference.
BRANDON DAULER, senior, Northwest Guilford: Played first singles for the Vikings and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A semifinals. … Went 24-4 in singles and 5-1 in doubles. … Class 4-A Midwest Regional singles champion. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Will play tennis at Catawba.
RETT GREWAL, junior, Greensboro Day: Played No. 2 singles for the NCISAA Class 4-A finalists, whose only losses were to state champion Charlotte Country Day. … Went 19-3 in singles and 19-3 in doubles for the Bengals (23-2). … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state. … HSXtra.com All-Area as a sophomore.
BRAD HENLEY, junior, Western Guilford: Went 21-3 at No. 1 singles for the Hornets. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s co-player of the year. … Reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A singles tournament.
JOSH KNIGHT, senior, Grimsley: Went 10-0 at No. 2 singles to help the Whirlies reach the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A tournament. … Upset eventual Class 4-A semifinalist Brandon Dauler of Northwest Guilford to win the Metro 4-A Conference singles tournament title and reach the Class 4-A singles championships. … All-Metro 4-A.
CARTER McWHORTER, freshman, Greensboro Day: Went 13-2 at No. 3 singles and 18-1 in doubles for the Bengals. … Helped Greensboro Day go 23-2 and reach the NCISAA Class 4-A final. … All-PTAC. … HSXtra.com All-Area as an eighth-grader.
HENRY PINYAN, senior, Grimsley: Went 10-0 at No. 1 singles to help the Whirlies reach the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A tournament. … Metro 4-A Conference’s player of the year. … Teamed with Grimsley freshman Carl Gedlitschka to reach the semifinal round of the Class 4-A tournament in doubles.
ERIC ZHANG, senior, Northern Guilford: Played No. 1 singles for a Nighthawks team that won the Mid-State 3-A Conference and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Teamed with Northern junior Kyle Miller to reach the Class 3-A doubles semifinals. … Mid-State 3-A’s player of the year.
OTHER NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS PARTICIPANTS
ROHIT RAMKUMAR (senior) and TYLER RHYNE (senior), Northwest Guilford: Class 4-A doubles first round.
DOMINIK PORCNJA (senior) and CARMEN BAKER (senior), Page: Class 4-A doubles first round.