What
Ninth annual unofficial Guilford County high school swimming and diving championship
When
Friday (diving finals start at 1:30 p.m., swimming timed finals start at 5 p.m.)
Who
621 athletes entered
Admission/parking
$6/$5
Food drive
Spectators can save $1 on the $6 admission fee by bringing two canned goods to the meet. Boxes for collection will be at the main entrance lobby.
Competing schools
Atkins, Cameron Union Pines, Carrboro, Davie County, Eastern Guilford, Forsyth Country Day, Forsyth Home Educators, Grimsley, High Point Central, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Mount Tabor, North Davidson, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Oak Grove, Page, Ragsdale, Reagan, R.J. Reynolds, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth, Western Guilford, Wheatmore.
Area athletes to watch
Grimsley: Boys — Eric Cantrell (500 freestyle), Ethan Graff (diving), Cam Thomas (100 freestyle).
Northern Guilford: Boys — Preston Forst (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly). Girls — Maura Schoppa (100 butterfly).
Page: Boys — Reid Mikuta (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley), Ethan Womble (100 freestyle, 200 free). Girls — Emily Ally (50 freestyle), Abigail Gray (diving).
Ragsdale: Boys — Robert Tars (100 backstroke).
Southwest Guilford: Boys — Will Watson (100 butterfly).
