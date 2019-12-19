Robert R. Sawyer Invitational swimming and diving meet (copy)

Northern Guilford’s Preston Forst, one of the top high school swimmers in North Carolina, will compete in the ninth annual Robert R. Sawyer Invitational on Friday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

What

Ninth annual unofficial Guilford County high school swimming and diving championship

When

Friday (diving finals start at 1:30 p.m., swimming timed finals start at 5 p.m.)

Who

621 athletes entered

Admission/parking

$6/$5

Food drive

Spectators can save $1 on the $6 admission fee by bringing two canned goods to the meet. Boxes for collection will be at the main entrance lobby.

Competing schools

Atkins, Cameron Union Pines, Carrboro, Davie County, Eastern Guilford, Forsyth Country Day, Forsyth Home Educators, Grimsley, High Point Central, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Mount Tabor, North Davidson, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Oak Grove, Page, Ragsdale, Reagan, R.J. Reynolds, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth, Western Guilford, Wheatmore.

Area athletes to watch

Grimsley: Boys — Eric Cantrell (500 freestyle), Ethan Graff (diving), Cam Thomas (100 freestyle).

Northern Guilford: Boys — Preston Forst (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly). Girls — Maura Schoppa (100 butterfly).

Page: Boys — Reid Mikuta (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley), Ethan Womble (100 freestyle, 200 free). Girls — Emily Ally (50 freestyle), Abigail Gray (diving).

Ragsdale: Boys Robert Tars (100 backstroke).

Southwest Guilford: Boys — Will Watson (100 butterfly).

