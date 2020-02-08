Page High School's boys swimming team has claimed a runner-up finish at the Class 4-A state championships, led by an individual title from senior Reid Mikuta and four performances that qualified for All-America status.
Mikuta, who will swim for Auburn, won the 100-yard breaststroke in 55.02 seconds, one of three All-American performances for him in the meet and a Page record. He achieved the others by taking second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:48.19), and Mikuta swam the anchor leg in the Pirates' runner-up performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:24.98; team record) with Baxter Smelzer, Ethan Womble and Virginia-bound Tanner Hering.
Mikuta, who earned the sportsmanship award for the meet, has qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this summer in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Hering scored the fourth All-America status for the boys team with a third-place time of 4:32.14, good for a program record, in the 500-yard freestyle.
Meanwhile, Page's Abby Gray claimed second place in the diving competition, with her total of 414.80 points also good for All-America honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
"This year's men's team has been the perfect combination of cohesive teamwork, persistent determination, athleticism and true friendship," Coach Nicole Krasowski said today. "We were very much the underdogs going into state championships, primarily due to our team being significantly smaller than most teams at the 4-A level.
"Every member of this team stepped up and exceeded expectations for every single swim. It made for an incredible 'Cinderella' moment, unlike anything I've ever experienced as either a coach or a former swimmer."
The Grimsley boys recorded an eighth-place finish.
In Page's other top performances:
- The 200-yard medley relay team of Tanner Holian, Mikuta, Flinn Hering and LaDaniel Gatling set a program record with a 1:35.35.
- Tanner Hering took third in the 200 freestyle (1:40.76; team record), with Ethan Womble fourth in 1:41.64.
- Womble was third in the 100 freestyle in 46.22 seconds.
- The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Smelzer, Flinn Hering, Womble and Tanner Hering took third in team-record 3:11.38.
- Emily Ally claimed fourth in the girls 50-yard freestyle (23.68 seconds; team record).
