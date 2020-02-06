NCHSAA

What: State championships

When: Through Saturday

Where: Diving, Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill; Swimming, Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary.

Schedule: Wednesday, Class 1-A/2-A diving; Thursday, Class 4-A diving, Class 1-A/2-A swimming (prelims 9 a.m., finals 4:45 p.m.); Friday, Class 3-A diving (1:45 p.m.), Class 4-A swimming (prelims 9 a.m., finals 4:45 p.m.); Saturday, Class 3-A swimming (prelims 9 a.m., finals 4:45 p.m.).

Admission: $7 per session, $10 all-day pass.

AREA SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH

Class 4-A: Boys — Grimsley, Ethan Graff (1-meter diving); Page, Tanner Hering (200 freestyle, 500 free), Reid Mikuta (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Ethan Womble (100 freestyle, 200 free). Girls — Grimsley, Tatum Church (1-meter diving); Northwest Guilford, Agnes Cruz (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Colleen Hudson (1-meter diving); Page, Emily Ally (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Abigail Gray (1-meter diving).

Class 3-A: Boys — Northern Guilford, Preston Forst (200 freestyle, 500 free), Bradley Gentry (1-meter diving); Southwest Guilford, Jeff Jones (1-meter diving), Will Watson (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly). Girls — Northern Guilford, Jessica Paul (1-meter diving), Maura Schoppa (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke); Rockingham County, Peyton Wilson (200 freestyle, 500 free); Southwest Guilford, Tate Abbott (50 freestyle).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

