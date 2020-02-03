NCHSAA

Page's Reid Mikuta and Northern Guilford's Preston Forst won multiple events during the weekend at the NCHSAA regional swimming and diving championships.

Mikuta took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 52.18 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (55.91) during the Class 4-A Central Regional meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Forst was first in the 200 freestyle (1:41.32) and the 500 free (4:36.50) during the Class 3-A Central Regional meet, which was also held at the GAC.

Other Central Regional individual winners were:

Tate Abbott, Southwest Guilford, girls 50 freestyle, Class 3-A.

 Abigail Gray, Page, girls 1-meter diving, Class 4-A.

 Jessica Paul, Northern Guilford, 1-meter diving, Class 3-A.

 Maura Schoppa, Northern Guilford, 100 backstroke, Class 3-A

 Will Watson, Southwest Guilford, boys 100 butterfly, Class 3-A.

 Peyton Wilson, Rockingham County, girls 500 freestyle, Class 3-A.

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

AREA TEAMS

BOYS

4. Page                          273

5. Grimsley                    214

12. Ragsdale                    56

14. Northwest Guilford      23

GIRLS

5. Grimsley                    178.5

6. Page                          151

9. Northwest Guilford      108

17. Ragsdale                    14

AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Top eight finishers advance)

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 4. Page (Tanner Holian, Reid Mikuta, Flinn Hering, LaDaniel Gatling), 1 minute, 36.44 seconds; 5. Grimsley (Jake Gillispie, Reilly Keaney, Eric Cantrell, Dax Harris), 1:37.62. 200 freestyle: 2. Tanner Hering (Pa), 1:42.49; 3. Ethan Womble (Pa), 1:43.50; 4. Harris (Gr), 1:43.54. 200 IM: 1. Mikuta (Pa), 1:52.18; 5. Keaney (Gr), 1:54.31; 8. F. Hering (Pa), 1:57.04. 50 free: 5. Baxter Smelzer (Pa), 21.88. 100 butterfly: 6. F. Hering (Pa), 52.61; 8. Cantrell (Gr), 52.88. 100 free: 2. Womble (Pa), 47.22; 4. Robert Tars (Rag), 47.52; 7. Gillispie (Gr), 48.79. 500 free: 3. T. Hering (Pa), 4:35.14; 6. Cantrell (Gr), 4:42.12; 8. Harris (Gr), 4:42.41. 200 free relay: 3. Page (Smeltzer, Gatling, Womble, Mikuta), 1:27.17. 100 backstroke: 4. Tars (Rag), 52.07. 100 breaststroke: 1. Mikuta (Pa), 55.91; 4. Keaney (Gr), 58.48; 5. Julian Maycock (Pa), 59.99. 400 free relay: 3. Grimsley (Cantrell, Gillispie, Keaney, Harris), 3:13.11; 4. Page (Smelzer, F. Hering, Holian, Womble), 3:14.35. 1-meter diving: 2. Ethan Graff (Gr), 388.25; 5. Erich Bopp (Gr), 324.60.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 5. Grimsley (Caroline Cox, Jennings Lin, Mary Catherine Hoover, Omega Pinnix), 1 minute, 52.83 seconds; 6. Page (Sinclair Holian, Eliza Gesse, Tyler Coker, Emily Ally), 1:53.21. 50 freestyle: 3. Ally (Pa), 23.97. 100 butterfly: 3. Agnes Cruz (NW), 57.83. 200 free relay: 5. Grimsley (Claire Sullivan, Camden Thomas, Sunny Xiao, Pinnix), 1:42.05; 6. Page (Coker, Gesse, Sarah Grubb, Riley Willett), 1:42.85. 100 backstroke: 2. Cruz (NW), 56.85; 3. Ally (Pa), 56.89; 7. MacKenzie Rider (Gr), 59.68. 400 free relay: 4. Grimsley (Lin, Sullivan, Thomas, Pinnix), 3:41.63; 5. Page (Willett, Holian, Gesse, Ally), 3:43.28. 1-meter diving: 1. Abigail Gray (Pa), 439.15; 2. Tatum Church (Gr), 370.45; 3. Colleen Hudson (NW), 359.05; 5. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 285.15; 6. Annie Grove (NW), 274.85; 8. Elli Harris (Gr), 260.65.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

AREA TEAMS

BOYS

5. Northern Guilford        207

6. Southwest Guilford      192

9. Western Guilford           97

11. Rockingham County     59

13. Southeast Guilford       45

GIRLS

3. Northern Guilford         274

9. Southwest Guilford       103

10. Rockingham County      91

11. Southeast Guilford        67

15. Western Guilford           35

19. Eastern Guilford             7

AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Top eight finishers advance)

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 4. Southwest Guilford (Kyle Kwon, Jonathon Edwards, Will Watson, Jeff Jones), 1 minute, 42.91 seconds; 5. Northern Guilford (Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Preston Forst, Bradley Gentry), 1:47.08; 7. Rockingham County (Jeremy Everitt, Mathew Reichenbach, Caleb Parker, John Everitt), 1:55.09. 200 freestyle: 1. Forst (NG), 1:41.32; Matt Wachendorfer (NG), 1:49.40. 50 freestyle: 3. Watson (SW), 22.18; 4. Kwon (SW), 22.53; 5. Zach Kashubara (WG), 22.91; 7. Edwards (SW), 22.96. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (SW), 51.74; 5. Edwards (SW), 54.28. 100 free: 5. Kwon (SW), 49.62; 6. Wachendorfer (NG), 49.69. 500 free: 1. Forst (NG), 4:36.50; 5. Glebus (NG), 5:03.17. 200 free relay: 3. Southwest Guilford (Kwon, Jones, Edwards, Watson), 1:32.15; 6. Northern Guilford (Pollina, Reid Teoh, Gentry, Wachendorfer), 1:36.75; 7. Western Guilford (Daniel Ballesteros, Ferguson, Collin Dulin, Kashubara), 1:39.75. 100 breaststroke: 7. Pollina (NG), 1:05.80. 400 free relay: 5. Northern Guilford (Teoh, Glebus, Wachendorfer, Forst), 3:26.87; 7. Western Guilford (Kashubara, Ferguson, Dullin, Ballesteros), 3:59.53 1-meter diving: 2. Gentry (NG), 331.30; 3. Jones (SW), 261.40; 4. Etan Ferguson (WG), 232.75.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 2. Northern Guilford (Maura Schoppa, Abby Schoppa, Helena Teague, Sophie Bene), 1 minute, 53.21 seconds. 200 freestyle: 2. Peyton Wilson (RC), 1:55.40; 6. Kourtney Cook (SE), 2:00.23; 7. Kyndall Beane (NG), 2:00.49. 200 IM: 4. A. Schoppa (NG), 2:15.12. 50 freestyle: 1. Tate Abbott (SW), 24.38; 7. Bene (NG), 25.58. 100 butterfly: 2. M. Schoppa (NG), 57.17; 5. Abbott (SW), 1:00.36; 6. Teague (NG), 1:00.78. 100 free: 5. Beane (NG), 55.99; 7. Hannah Wachendorfer (NG), 57.08. 500 free: 1. Wilson (RC), 5:07.01; 5. Cook (SE), 5:21.24. 200 free relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Sydney Roberts, Wachendorfer, Beane, Bene), 1:44.20; 4. Southwest Guilford (Rylie Murphy, Haley Mann, Avery Higgins, Abbott), 1:45.12; 7. Southeast Guilford (Sophia Patton, Gracie Southwell, Kloe Reid, Cook), 1:49.49. 100 backstroke: 1. M. Schoppa (NG), 59.32. 100 breaststroke: 5. A. Schoppa (NG), 1:09.98. 400 free relay: 4. Northern Guilford (M. Schoppa, Teague, Beane, A. Schoppa), 3:43.60; 8. Rockingham County (Taylor Gagnon, Bethany Denson, Reanna Wilmouth, Wilson), 3:58.87. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (NG), 437.75.

CLASS 1-A/2-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

AREA TEAMS

BOYS

3. Bishop McGuinness        158

GIRLS

16. Bishop McGuinness        49

27. McMichael                      2

AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Top eight finishers advance)

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 7. Bishop McGuinness (Isaac Kohl, Aiden Halvorsen, Joey Kohl, Jorge Vidal), 1 minute, 52.44 seconds. 100 butterfly: 7. Dylan McGuire (BM), 57.65. 100 freestyle: 8. Garrett Price (BM), 52.26. 200 freestyle relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Price, Isaac Kohl, Michael Herzberger, McGuire), 1:35.48. 100 backstroke: 7. Isaac Kohl (BM), 1:00.57. 400 freestyle relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Price, McGuire, Herzberger, Isaac Kohl), 3:31.60.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

