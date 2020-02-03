Page's Reid Mikuta and Northern Guilford's Preston Forst won multiple events during the weekend at the NCHSAA regional swimming and diving championships.
Mikuta took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 52.18 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (55.91) during the Class 4-A Central Regional meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Forst was first in the 200 freestyle (1:41.32) and the 500 free (4:36.50) during the Class 3-A Central Regional meet, which was also held at the GAC.
Other Central Regional individual winners were:
• Tate Abbott, Southwest Guilford, girls 50 freestyle, Class 3-A.
• Abigail Gray, Page, girls 1-meter diving, Class 4-A.
• Jessica Paul, Northern Guilford, 1-meter diving, Class 3-A.
• Maura Schoppa, Northern Guilford, 100 backstroke, Class 3-A
• Will Watson, Southwest Guilford, boys 100 butterfly, Class 3-A.
• Peyton Wilson, Rockingham County, girls 500 freestyle, Class 3-A.
RESULTS
(Full results at NCHSAA.org)
CLASS 4-A CENTRAL REGIONAL
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
AREA TEAMS
BOYS
4. Page 273
5. Grimsley 214
12. Ragsdale 56
14. Northwest Guilford 23
GIRLS
5. Grimsley 178.5
6. Page 151
9. Northwest Guilford 108
17. Ragsdale 14
AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Top eight finishers advance)
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 4. Page (Tanner Holian, Reid Mikuta, Flinn Hering, LaDaniel Gatling), 1 minute, 36.44 seconds; 5. Grimsley (Jake Gillispie, Reilly Keaney, Eric Cantrell, Dax Harris), 1:37.62. 200 freestyle: 2. Tanner Hering (Pa), 1:42.49; 3. Ethan Womble (Pa), 1:43.50; 4. Harris (Gr), 1:43.54. 200 IM: 1. Mikuta (Pa), 1:52.18; 5. Keaney (Gr), 1:54.31; 8. F. Hering (Pa), 1:57.04. 50 free: 5. Baxter Smelzer (Pa), 21.88. 100 butterfly: 6. F. Hering (Pa), 52.61; 8. Cantrell (Gr), 52.88. 100 free: 2. Womble (Pa), 47.22; 4. Robert Tars (Rag), 47.52; 7. Gillispie (Gr), 48.79. 500 free: 3. T. Hering (Pa), 4:35.14; 6. Cantrell (Gr), 4:42.12; 8. Harris (Gr), 4:42.41. 200 free relay: 3. Page (Smeltzer, Gatling, Womble, Mikuta), 1:27.17. 100 backstroke: 4. Tars (Rag), 52.07. 100 breaststroke: 1. Mikuta (Pa), 55.91; 4. Keaney (Gr), 58.48; 5. Julian Maycock (Pa), 59.99. 400 free relay: 3. Grimsley (Cantrell, Gillispie, Keaney, Harris), 3:13.11; 4. Page (Smelzer, F. Hering, Holian, Womble), 3:14.35. 1-meter diving: 2. Ethan Graff (Gr), 388.25; 5. Erich Bopp (Gr), 324.60.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 5. Grimsley (Caroline Cox, Jennings Lin, Mary Catherine Hoover, Omega Pinnix), 1 minute, 52.83 seconds; 6. Page (Sinclair Holian, Eliza Gesse, Tyler Coker, Emily Ally), 1:53.21. 50 freestyle: 3. Ally (Pa), 23.97. 100 butterfly: 3. Agnes Cruz (NW), 57.83. 200 free relay: 5. Grimsley (Claire Sullivan, Camden Thomas, Sunny Xiao, Pinnix), 1:42.05; 6. Page (Coker, Gesse, Sarah Grubb, Riley Willett), 1:42.85. 100 backstroke: 2. Cruz (NW), 56.85; 3. Ally (Pa), 56.89; 7. MacKenzie Rider (Gr), 59.68. 400 free relay: 4. Grimsley (Lin, Sullivan, Thomas, Pinnix), 3:41.63; 5. Page (Willett, Holian, Gesse, Ally), 3:43.28. 1-meter diving: 1. Abigail Gray (Pa), 439.15; 2. Tatum Church (Gr), 370.45; 3. Colleen Hudson (NW), 359.05; 5. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 285.15; 6. Annie Grove (NW), 274.85; 8. Elli Harris (Gr), 260.65.
CLASS 3-A CENTRAL REGIONAL
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
AREA TEAMS
BOYS
5. Northern Guilford 207
6. Southwest Guilford 192
9. Western Guilford 97
11. Rockingham County 59
13. Southeast Guilford 45
GIRLS
3. Northern Guilford 274
9. Southwest Guilford 103
10. Rockingham County 91
11. Southeast Guilford 67
15. Western Guilford 35
19. Eastern Guilford 7
AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Top eight finishers advance)
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 4. Southwest Guilford (Kyle Kwon, Jonathon Edwards, Will Watson, Jeff Jones), 1 minute, 42.91 seconds; 5. Northern Guilford (Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Preston Forst, Bradley Gentry), 1:47.08; 7. Rockingham County (Jeremy Everitt, Mathew Reichenbach, Caleb Parker, John Everitt), 1:55.09. 200 freestyle: 1. Forst (NG), 1:41.32; Matt Wachendorfer (NG), 1:49.40. 50 freestyle: 3. Watson (SW), 22.18; 4. Kwon (SW), 22.53; 5. Zach Kashubara (WG), 22.91; 7. Edwards (SW), 22.96. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (SW), 51.74; 5. Edwards (SW), 54.28. 100 free: 5. Kwon (SW), 49.62; 6. Wachendorfer (NG), 49.69. 500 free: 1. Forst (NG), 4:36.50; 5. Glebus (NG), 5:03.17. 200 free relay: 3. Southwest Guilford (Kwon, Jones, Edwards, Watson), 1:32.15; 6. Northern Guilford (Pollina, Reid Teoh, Gentry, Wachendorfer), 1:36.75; 7. Western Guilford (Daniel Ballesteros, Ferguson, Collin Dulin, Kashubara), 1:39.75. 100 breaststroke: 7. Pollina (NG), 1:05.80. 400 free relay: 5. Northern Guilford (Teoh, Glebus, Wachendorfer, Forst), 3:26.87; 7. Western Guilford (Kashubara, Ferguson, Dullin, Ballesteros), 3:59.53 1-meter diving: 2. Gentry (NG), 331.30; 3. Jones (SW), 261.40; 4. Etan Ferguson (WG), 232.75.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 2. Northern Guilford (Maura Schoppa, Abby Schoppa, Helena Teague, Sophie Bene), 1 minute, 53.21 seconds. 200 freestyle: 2. Peyton Wilson (RC), 1:55.40; 6. Kourtney Cook (SE), 2:00.23; 7. Kyndall Beane (NG), 2:00.49. 200 IM: 4. A. Schoppa (NG), 2:15.12. 50 freestyle: 1. Tate Abbott (SW), 24.38; 7. Bene (NG), 25.58. 100 butterfly: 2. M. Schoppa (NG), 57.17; 5. Abbott (SW), 1:00.36; 6. Teague (NG), 1:00.78. 100 free: 5. Beane (NG), 55.99; 7. Hannah Wachendorfer (NG), 57.08. 500 free: 1. Wilson (RC), 5:07.01; 5. Cook (SE), 5:21.24. 200 free relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Sydney Roberts, Wachendorfer, Beane, Bene), 1:44.20; 4. Southwest Guilford (Rylie Murphy, Haley Mann, Avery Higgins, Abbott), 1:45.12; 7. Southeast Guilford (Sophia Patton, Gracie Southwell, Kloe Reid, Cook), 1:49.49. 100 backstroke: 1. M. Schoppa (NG), 59.32. 100 breaststroke: 5. A. Schoppa (NG), 1:09.98. 400 free relay: 4. Northern Guilford (M. Schoppa, Teague, Beane, A. Schoppa), 3:43.60; 8. Rockingham County (Taylor Gagnon, Bethany Denson, Reanna Wilmouth, Wilson), 3:58.87. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (NG), 437.75.
CLASS 1-A/2-A CENTRAL REGIONAL
At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
AREA TEAMS
BOYS
3. Bishop McGuinness 158
GIRLS
16. Bishop McGuinness 49
27. McMichael 2
AREA QUALIFIERS FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Top eight finishers advance)
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 7. Bishop McGuinness (Isaac Kohl, Aiden Halvorsen, Joey Kohl, Jorge Vidal), 1 minute, 52.44 seconds. 100 butterfly: 7. Dylan McGuire (BM), 57.65. 100 freestyle: 8. Garrett Price (BM), 52.26. 200 freestyle relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Price, Isaac Kohl, Michael Herzberger, McGuire), 1:35.48. 100 backstroke: 7. Isaac Kohl (BM), 1:00.57. 400 freestyle relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Price, McGuire, Herzberger, Isaac Kohl), 3:31.60.
