GREENSBORO — The winter sports season is barely under way, but two Guilford County swimmers are already making waves in and out of the pool.
Seniors Reid Mikuta of Page and Preston Forst of Northern Guilford have set the bar high for Class of 2020 swimmers.
Mikuta, who has signed with Auburn, is qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100-meter breaststroke. With a time of 1 minute, 2.96 seconds at the National Club Swimming Association Summer Championship meet in Indianapolis, the Swim GSA member beat the qualifying time of 1:03.29 to earn a shot at a place in the Tokyo Games.
“The whole year I’ve been training for this,” Mikuta said. “I was really close to the cut and wanted to get there. Earning that time gave me one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had. It just shows that all of my hard work has been paying off.”
Though Mikuta’s chances of making the team are slim, qualifying for the Olympic Trials as a high school student is an accomplishment on its own.
“It’s very exciting,” Mikuta said. “It’s going to motivate me throughout the year and make me work harder. Competing against future Olympians is amazing, and being able to swim there is awesome. It should be a big boost to my confidence and, hopefully, I can swim harder and faster.”
Mikuta isn’t the only local swimmer excelling in the pool.
As the 16th-ranked male swimmer in the class of 2020 according to swimswam.com, Forst was a highly coveted recruit. But one school stood out among the rest — eight-time NCAA champion Stanford.
“It’s been my dream school since I was really young,” Forst said. “To be able to actually go there is a huge accomplishment for me. I didn’t always think I’d be able to, so I’m super-excited.”
Stanford has won 15 Pac-12 championships in the 2000s, and Southeast Guilford graduate Eugene Godsoe earned multiple All-America honors in the program. The Cardinal women's program includes Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel as recent alums, not to mention a who's-who of past Olympic gold medalists such as Janet Evans, Jenny Thompson, Summer Sanders and Catherine Fox.
Forst, who is expected to compete in the 100 and 200 butterfly and swim freestyle for the Cardinal on some of the relays, credits his time with Enfinity Aquatic Club as a driving force behind his success.
“I have a really good coach that I trust,” Forst said. “I wasn’t super-fast before I came to him, but I got significantly faster after I worked with Korey McCulley.”
Forst, who would like to compete in the Olympic Trials in freestyle or butterfly, will need to drop a little bit of time in the next few months to qualify. Having someone locally who already has secured a place in the meet motivates him to reach his goal.
“Even though (Reid and I) swim different events, seeing other people nearby who are successful makes you want to swim faster to see who can be the better swimmer,” Forst said.
