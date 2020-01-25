Southwest Guilford swimmer Will Watson got to taste a state championship a year ago, swimming the butterfly leg of the Cowboys' Class 3-A winning team in the 200 medley relay. He also finished third in 100 butterfly. The junior, who will solidify his college swimming plans in the near future, has another state championship on his mind.
Family: Parents, Heather and Tony Watson; sister, Meredith (21).
High school goals: "When I entered school, I decided I wanted to be a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American all four years. You need to have a 3.5 GPA to achieve that award, so I went in with that goal academically and I've been a Scholastic All-American so far. Athletically, I wanted to win a state championship. I've accomplished both of those goals and I hope I can win another state championship."
Life goals: "I definitely want to go to college to swim, and I'd like to major in (pre)-law."
Role model: "I would say all of my coaches and teammates."
FAVES
College team: Alabama ("Roll Tide!")
Pro team: New Orleans Saints
Pro athlete: Nathan Adrian
Sport (other than swimming): College football
Post-meet meal: Filet mignon
Binge watch: "Game of Thrones"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Snapchat
Saying: “You have to struggle to succeed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.