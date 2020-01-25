William Watson

Southwest Guilford junior William Watson: "I definitely want to go to college to swim, and I'd like to major in (pre)-law."

Southwest Guilford swimmer Will Watson got to taste a state championship a year ago, swimming the butterfly leg of the Cowboys' Class 3-A winning team in the 200 medley relay. He also finished third in 100 butterfly. The junior, who will solidify his college swimming plans in the near future, has another state championship on his mind.

Family: Parents, Heather and Tony Watson; sister, Meredith (21).

High school goals: "When I entered school, I decided I wanted to be a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American all four years. You need to have a 3.5 GPA to achieve that award, so I went in with that goal academically and I've been a Scholastic All-American so far. Athletically, I wanted to win a state championship. I've accomplished both of those goals and I hope I can win another state championship."

Life goals: "I definitely want to go to college to swim, and I'd like to major in (pre)-law."

Role model: "I would say all of my coaches and teammates."

FAVES

College team: Alabama ("Roll Tide!")

Pro team: New Orleans Saints

Pro athlete: Nathan Adrian

Sport (other than swimming): College football

Post-meet meal: Filet mignon

Binge watch: "Game of Thrones"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Snapchat

Saying: “You have to struggle to succeed."

