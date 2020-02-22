Greensboro Day's Morgan Jones is one of the elite backstrokers in the state of North Carolina. Upon graduation in the spring, the senior will move on to N.C. State, where she'll swim for the Wolfpack.
Family: Parents, Holly and David Jones; younger sister, Madi.
High school goals: "I wanted to keep straight A's and a 4.0 GPA to keep my options open for college, and I met that goal. It has been hard at times, but I met that goal with lots of work. Athletically, my dream was always to swim for a Division I college, and I've also succeeded in that."
Life goals: "I plan on majoring in some sort of biology at N.C. State and, hopefully, become part of the medical field like my parents."
Role model: "My dad. He is a neurosurgeon and he is one of the smartest people I know, but you would never know it just talking to him. He is the most humble, kind and wise person I've ever met, and he gives amazing advice."
FAVES
College team: N.C. State Wolfpack
Pro team: Carolina Panthers
Elite athlete: Regan Smith
Sport (other than swimming): Figure skating
Post-meet meal: "Burger from Hops with bacon and sweet potato fries."
Binge watch: "The Vampire Diaries"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Instagram
