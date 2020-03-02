ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
MAURA SCHOPPA, sophomore, Northern Guilford
• Won the 100-yard backstroke in 55.85 seconds at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships to help the Nighthawks finish sixth overall.
• Second in the 100 butterfly (55.36).
• Swam the leadoff leg on the Nighthawks' fourth-place 200 medley relay team.
Northern Guilford coach Mary Elizabeth Caldwell: "Maura has been a valuable part of the Nighthawk swim team this year. She is a versatile swimmer, and I could always count on her to swim whatever event or relay was needed. Better yet, she excelled at every level, with podium finishes in all her individual events at conferences, regionals and states. Aside from her incredible pool accomplishments, she remains a hard-working, dependable teammate who is always willing to encourage her fellow swimmers."
CHECKLIST (top-three finishers at states)
NCHSAA
Abigail Gray, senior, Page: Second in 1-meter springboard diving (414.80 points) in Class 4-A.
Jessica Paul, junior, Northern Guilford: Second in 1-meter springboard diving (431.50 points) in Class 3-A.
NCISAA
Morgan Jones, senior, Greensboro Day: First in 100 backstroke (56.23 seconds), third in 200 individual medley (2:08.67) in Division I.
Lexi Brooks, eighth-grader, Caldwell: Second in 100 breaststroke (1:13.35) in Division II.
Skylar Manning, freshman, Westchester: Second in 100 butterfly (1:04.58) in Division III.
Leah Tang, junior, Greensboro Day: Second in 200 medley relay (1:55.92), third in 100 freestyle (53.81) in Division I.
Greensboro Day 200 freestyle relay: First in Division I in 1:39.49 (Lillie Smith, Morgan Jones, Ginny Roman, Leah Tang).
Caldwell 200 freestyle relay: Second in Division II in 1:45.80 (Caroline Tilley, Reece Ramseur, Morgan Spohn, Lexi Brooks).
Greensboro Day 200 medley relay: Third in Division I in 1:51.68 (Morgan Jones, Lillie Smith, AnnaMarie Harding, Ginny Roman).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.