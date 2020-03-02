Maura Schoppa, HSXtra.com All-Area swimming girls athlete of the

Northern Guilford swimmer Maura Schoppa during practice at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 12, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

MAURA SCHOPPA, sophomore, Northern Guilford

• Won the 100-yard backstroke in 55.85 seconds at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships to help the Nighthawks finish sixth overall.

• Second in the 100 butterfly (55.36).

• Swam the leadoff leg on the Nighthawks' fourth-place 200 medley relay team.

Northern Guilford coach Mary Elizabeth Caldwell: "Maura has been a valuable part of the Nighthawk swim team this year. She is a versatile swimmer, and I could always count on her to swim whatever event or relay was needed. Better yet, she excelled at every level, with podium finishes in all her individual events at conferences, regionals and states. Aside from her incredible pool accomplishments, she remains a hard-working, dependable teammate who is always willing to encourage her fellow swimmers."

CHECKLIST (top-three finishers at states)

NCHSAA

Abigail Gray, senior, Page: Second in 1-meter springboard diving (414.80 points) in Class 4-A.

Jessica Paul, junior, Northern Guilford: Second in 1-meter springboard diving (431.50 points) in Class 3-A. 

NCISAA

Morgan Jones, senior, Greensboro Day: First in 100 backstroke (56.23 seconds), third in 200 individual medley (2:08.67) in Division I.

Lexi Brooks, eighth-grader, Caldwell: Second in 100 breaststroke (1:13.35) in Division II.

Skylar Manning, freshman, Westchester: Second in 100 butterfly (1:04.58) in Division III.

Leah Tang, junior, Greensboro Day: Second in 200 medley relay (1:55.92), third in 100 freestyle (53.81) in Division I.

Greensboro Day 200 freestyle relay: First in Division I in 1:39.49 (Lillie Smith, Morgan Jones, Ginny Roman, Leah Tang).

Caldwell 200 freestyle relay: Second in Division II in 1:45.80 (Caroline Tilley, Reece Ramseur, Morgan Spohn, Lexi Brooks).

Greensboro Day 200 medley relay: Third in Division I in 1:51.68 (Morgan Jones, Lillie Smith, AnnaMarie Harding, Ginny Roman).

