ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
REID MIKUTA, senior, Page
• Won the 100-yard breaststroke (55.02 seconds) and was second in the 200 individual medley (1:48.19) to help the Pirates finish second at the NCHSAA Class 4-A championships.
• Also swam the anchor leg on Page's second-place team in the 200 free relay.
• Senior leader in and out of the pool for the Pirates.
• Will continue his swimming career at Auburn.
Coach Nicole Krasowski: “Reid is the youngest of three brothers (with John and Will), all of whom have swam for Page. Starting in fifth grade, Reid was enthusiastically supporting the Pirate swimmers and coaches in the honorary role of 'Assistant Assistant Coach Reid.' His enthusiasm toward the sport of swimming and his Page Pirates only grew as the years went on. Reid has been an invaluable leader on the men's team, and over the last two years has played an integral role in establishing the cohesion within the men's team that brought about the success of this season."
CHECKLIST (top-three finishers at states)
NCHSAA
Preston Forst, senior, Northern Guilford: First in 500 freestyle (4:27.29), second in 200 freestyle (1:37.29) in Class 3-A.
Will Watson, junior, Southwest Guilford: Second in 100 butterfly (49.69), second in 50 free (21.85) in Class 3-A.
Tanner Hering, senior, Page: Third in 200 freestyle (1:40.76), third in 500 free (4:32.14) in Class 4-A.
Ethan Womble, junior, Page: Third in 100 freestyle (46.22) in Class 4-A.
Page 200 freestyle relay team: Second in Class 4-A in 1:24.98 (Baxter Smelzer, Ethan Womble, Tanner Hering, Reid Mikuta).
Page 400 freestyle relay team: Third in Class 4-A in 3:09.10 (Baxter Smelzer, Flinn Hering, Ethan Womble, Tanner Hering).
NCISAA
Kieran Mohorn, freshman, Caldwell: Third in 100-yard backstroke (57.03) in Division II.
